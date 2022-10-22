Kia cuts price of redesigned, top-end Niro EV trim

The entry trim, called the Wind, is priced at $40,745. It sits between the previous generation's base Niro EV S ($40,385) and mid-level Niro EV EX ($41,285).

The lack of a price increase, given many automakers are hiking EV MSRP's, will help keep the Niro EV competitive against domestically built EVs that now qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. The Niro EV is imported from South Korea.

The latest Niro EV package is much more well-rounded compared with the previous generation. It has 14 more miles of range, for a total of 253 miles, and rides on a new platform with larger dimensions, including a 107.1-inch wheelbase that pushes overall length to 174 inches. Cargo capacity behind the rear seats is now 22.8 cubic-feet.

Kia's full suite of advanced driver safety technology is now standard on all Niro variants. The package includes lane keeping and following assistance, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, driver attention warning and rear-occupant alert.

Only the EV variant offers optional Highway Driving Assist II, a combination of lane following and smart cruise control with on/off ramp control and lane-change assist.

Niro EV buyers will be eligible for 500 kilowatt-hours of complimentary fast charging on the Electrify America network. That could cover as many as 1,950 miles. The 2023 Niro EV will be able to recoup up to 80 percent of its charge in less than 45 minutes on a Level 3 charger.

Both the PHEV and hybrid underwent a significant price hike. A Niro PHEV now costs $35,035, including a $1,295 shipping charge. That's $4,150 more than the outgoing model. However, the base LXS is no longer offered, giving the Niro PHEV's new entry point more features.

The Niro Hybrid starts at $27,785, including shipping, representing an $1,800 increase.