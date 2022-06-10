Kia, Hyundai, Chevy, Stellantis and Ford dealerships acquired in 2 states

Four auto retail groups added dealerships to their portfolios in second-quarter transactions.

Here's a look at the deals involving import and domestic dealerships and stores in New York and Wisconsin.

One transaction involved an auto retailer ranked on Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list.

Matthews Auto buys two Fuccillo dealerships

Matthews Auto Group, of Vestal, N.Y., has acquired two Fuccillo Automotive Group dealerships to enter the Albany market in New York.

Matthews Auto, which in January 2021 bought five New York Fuccillo dealerships, on May 27 purchased Fuccillo Kia of Schenectady and Fuccillo Hyundai of Schenectady. Schenectady is northwest of Albany.

The transaction did not include a Lincoln franchise that had been located at the Hyundai dealership, according to Matthews Auto.

Matthews Auto, a family-owned business since 1973, renamed the stores Matthews Kia of Schenectady and Matthews Hyundai of Schenectady.

Last year, Matthews Auto bought three dealerships in the Syracuse area and two in the Rochester area from Fuccillo, adding two Kia, two Hyundai and a Nissan dealership.

Matthews Auto President Rob Matthews said the employees from those acquisitions have been of high quality. He said in a statement that those acquisitions "were instant contributors to the overall success of Matthews Auto. We have met the teams in Albany, and have every reason to believe that the same extraordinary level of talent that we saw in our previously acquired Fuccillo stores exists here."

Matthews Auto said it now has 15 stores across New York and Pennsylvania, including five Kia dealerships.

The Fuccillo group, which just a few years ago had more than 20 dealerships, has been selling numerous franchised rooftops. In April, the group and Billy Fuccillo Jr. sold 10 franchised dealerships in New York to Wally Darwish. Two of Fuccillo's New York General Motors dealerships closed around the time of the Darwish transaction.

And in May, Fuccillo Automotive sold a Kia dealership in Clermont, Fla., to Morgan Automotive Group.

Bob Morris of Tim Lamb Group, a dealership buy-sell firm in Columbus, Ohio, represented the seller in the Matthews-Fuccillo transaction.