Kia EV6 priced at $42,115 with 232-mile range

Kia's EV6 electric crossover will come in a base, standard range version starting at $42,115 with shipping and move up the trim ladder to a GT-Line dual-motor priced at $57,115 with destination charges.

The base Light trim comes with a 58-kilowatt-hour battery pack rated at 232 miles of range on the EPA testing cycle, Kia said Tuesday. The midrange Wind and top GT-Line trims come with a 77.4-kWh battery pack with up to 310 miles of range.

Kia's first electric vehicle on a dedicated platform qualifies for the current federal tax credit of $7,500 plus any state and local credits. It will be available in all 50 states in the coming weeks, Kia said.

Similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 that shares Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP electric platform, the Kia crossover is priced competitively in the growing electric compact crossover segment. Rivals include the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Volkswagen ID4.