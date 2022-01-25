Kia EV6 priced at $42,115 with 232-mile range

Kia's first EV on a dedicated platform, the EV6 compact crossover, qualifies for a federal tax credit of $7,500 plus any state and local credits.

Kia EV6

Kia's EV6 electric crossover will come in a base, standard range version starting at $42,115 with shipping and move up the trim ladder to a GT-Line dual-motor priced at $57,115 with destination charges.

The base Light trim comes with a 58-kilowatt-hour battery pack rated at 232 miles of range on the EPA testing cycle, Kia said Tuesday. The midrange Wind and top GT-Line trims come with a 77.4-kWh battery pack with up to 310 miles of range.

Kia's first electric vehicle on a dedicated platform qualifies for the current federal tax credit of $7,500 plus any state and local credits. It will be available in all 50 states in the coming weeks, Kia said.

Similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 that shares Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP electric platform, the Kia crossover is priced competitively in the growing electric compact crossover segment. Rivals include the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Volkswagen ID4.

Similar trim packages

The EV6 is priced slightly higher than the Ioniq 5, which starts at $40,925 with shipping. Otherwise, the trim structures of the two vehicles are similar.

Single-motor versions with rear-wheel drive are less expensive and have greater range, while dual-motor versions with all-wheel drive are pricier and more powerful.

The EV6 Light has a rear motor with 167 hp. The single-motor Wind trim has 225 hp and starts at $48,215. The dual-motor Wind has 320 hp and starts at $52,115.

The top-level GT-Line with a single motor starts at $52,415, and the dual-motor option pushes the starting sticker to $57,115. All prices are with shipping.

Kia said all versions of the EV6 come with an 800-volt battery architecture that allows for ultrafast charging on road trips, along with LED headlights, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a full safety suite and a driver-assistance feature for stop-and-go driving on highways.

In Europe, where the EV6 is already on sale, the sleek crossover has won multiple industry awards. They include Car of the Year from the U.K. publication What Car?

