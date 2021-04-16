Key Auto Group adds GM dealership in New Hampshire

The store has been renamed Key Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Newport

Nancy Phillips Associates
Autosaver Group on April 13 sold its Chevrolet-Buick-GMC store in Newport, N.H., to Key Auto Group.

Key Auto Group has acquired a General Motors store in New Hampshire, its latest in a string of dealership purchases.

The Portsmouth, N.H., group bought Newport Chevrolet-Buick-GMC on Tuesday from Autosaver Group, according to Nancy Phillips Associates, a dealership buy-sell firm in Exeter, N.H., that handled the transaction.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but the store has been renamed Key Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Newport.

Key Auto has been on a buying spree. Last year, it bought Port City Chrysler-Dodge-Ram in Portsmouth, N.H., and another Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Rochester, N.H.

It has about 20 locations in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Florida including new-car dealerships, used-car superstores and a heavy-truck dealership.

