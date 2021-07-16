Kendall Automotive, Dunhill Auto acquire stores

A Pacific Northwest dealership group acquired a store with two brands, while a used-only dealership group bought its first franchised store in two deals that closed at the end of the second quarter.

Here's a quick look at the transactions involving domestic- and import-brand stores.

Kendall Automotive Group on June 30 purchased a Subaru-Chevrolet dealership in Marysville, Wash., near Seattle.

Kendall, with about 40 locations in four Western states and a Ford store already in Marysville, bought Roy Robinson Subaru-Chevrolet from the Bjorg family.

Terms of the deal weren't released. The store has been renamed Kendall Subaru-Chevrolet of Marysville.

Kendall has stores in Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, and sells more than 20 brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Volkswagen, Honda, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, according to its website.

The family-owned group was founded in 1937 as Merrill Kendall became part of a Ford dealership in Eugene, Ore.

George Pero and Joe Beaver of DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, handled the transaction.