Keating Auto adds 4 dealerships in Texas

Growing Keating Auto Group acquired four dealerships over the past week and a half as it continues to expand its Texas-only footprint.

Keating Auto, of Victoria, Texas, on Nov. 29 bought Tom Light Chevrolet in Bryan, Texas, from brothers Tim Light and Tom Light, said Ben Keating, the dealership group's owner.

Terms were not disclosed, but the dealership was renamed Aggieland Chevrolet. Bryan is near College Station, home to the Texas A&M University Aggies.

On Monday, Keating Auto bought Automax Ford, Automax Volkswagen and Automax Hyundai-Genesis, all in Killeen, from husband and wife Bradley Whitis and A.G. Whitis.

The stores have been renamed Killeen Ford, Killeen Volkswagen and Killeen Hyundai-Genesis. Killeen, which is north of Austin, is near the U.S. Army base Fort Hood.

The acquisition marks a return to the Volkswagen brand for the Keating group, Keating noted.

Bill Scrivner and Mike Sims of Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions, a Frisco, Texas, buy-sell firm, represented the sellers in the Automax transaction.

Keating Auto, which bought three dealerships in the Houston market last month, now has 27 rooftops.