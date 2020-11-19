Kaizen for the win: Japanese brands dominate Consumer Reports rankings

Tesla, Lincoln finish at the bottom of the results

Japanese auto brands nabbed five of the top 10 spots on this year's Consumer Reports Reliability Survey, with Mazda finishing on top for the first time, followed by Toyota and Lexus.

The three Japanese brands traded positions with one another from last year's survey, when Lexus was first, Mazda second and Toyota third.

Buick was the highest-rated domestic brand in this year's survey, finishing fourth, with Honda and Hyundai rounding out the brands deemed "most reliable" by the magazine's subscribers.

The survey, which covers the 2000-2020 model years, is based on data collected from the organization's members about their experiences with more than 300,000 vehicles. The nonprofit then assigns a predicted new-vehicle reliability score to various nameplates on a scale of 1 to 100. The scores of all of a brand's models from which the magazine has gathered statistically sufficient information is used to determine that brand's average reliability score.

Among domestic brands, Buick moved up 14 spots from last year to crack the top five. Ram was the next highest domestic brand, retaining its seventh-place spot from last year's survey, while Dodge dropped two spots to finish 10th. GMC, Chevrolet, Jeep and Cadillac improved from last year but still finished below average. Ford dropped six spots and fell into the magazine's "less reliable" tier.

Lincoln finished last among all brands on the survey with an average reliability score of just 8 — the only brand to have a score in single digits — and 21 points lower than Tesla, which was second to last. Lincoln was "dragged down by its SUV-focused model line, especially the new Aviator and Corsair," the magazine reported.

Porsche was the highest-ranked European brand but dropped five spots into No. 9.

Consumer Reports said vehicle owners "reported everything from transmissions needing replacement after as little as 5,000 miles to display screens that required hardware replacement" and, in the case of one Tesla Model Y, paint that was marred by embedded human hair.

A model's overall reliability score also includes road-test performance, owner satisfaction survey results, whether the model comes with key safety systems and crash test data, where available.

Tesla's ranking would have risen a few spots if not for the Model Y's performance, said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports.

New models often have reliability issues, but Tesla's problems were not typical.

"I am surprised that we would see just basic paint and trim type issues and body panel fitment issues," he said in an interview with Reuters. "You would think that that would have been worked out a long time ago."

"Really disappointing when you spend this much money for a car and hopefully they'll be able to rectify a lot of these as time goes by," Fisher added.

The Tesla Model S sedan and Model X crossover were both "worse than average, with the former losing its "recommended" status, Fisher said. The Model 3 sedan maintained an "average" rating and its "recommended" status.

Tesla could not be reached for comment.

Class of 2021
Consumer Reports rankings of brands as a whole based on their average reliability scores for their models for which CR has data. To be ranked, a brand must have sufficient survey data for two or more models. Consumer Reports had insufficient data to rank the Acura, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Genesis, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, and Mitsubishi brands.

 
2021 rank Brand Average reliability score Most reliable Least reliable
MOST RELIABLE
1 Mazda 83 98 64
2 Toyota 74 93 49
3 Lexus 71 95 13
4 Buick 70 91 50
5 Honda 63 90 34
6 Hyundai 62 87 43
RELIABLE
7 Ram 58 82 34
8 Subaru 57 78 18
9 Porsche 55 55 54
10 Dodge 54 91 16
11 Infiniti 54 84 31
12 BMW 52 72 29
13 Nissan 51 72 29
14 Audi 46 86 8
15 Kia 45 83 13
16 GMC 43 73 13
17 Chevrolet 42 85 12
18 Volvo 41 71 17
19 Jeep 41 99 19
LESS RELIABLE
20 Mercedes-Benz 40 65 1
21 Cadillac 38 57 20
22 Ford 38 69 1
23 Mini 37 45 28
24 Volkswagen 36 82 19
25 Tesla 29 53 5
26 Lincoln 8 14 2

Consumer Reports credited Mazda's success with a strategy that relied on conservative redesigns that did not introduce "risky new powertrains and infotainment systems." It also said all of Toyota's models had average or better reliability, but said Lexus' standing was dragged down by the LS sedan. Tesla's reliability issues continue, with the magazine only able to recommend the Model 3 from its lineup.

Fisher said that up until this year, the consumer organization had been predicting that EVs would, by their nature, be more reliable than a brand's combustion-powered vehicles, because they have fewer moving parts. But, he said, in many cases, that's turning out not to be the case.

"What we're seeing now is, when automakers launch EVs, they're changing a lot," including new platforms instead of modifying existing vehicles with an electric powertrain, Fisher said. "Almost all automakers seem to use the opportunity to make these vehicles a technological tour de force, and as a result, they're creating problems because they're changing everything."

He cited the Audi E-tron and Kia Niro EVs as examples of otherwise reliable brands launching vehicles that suffered issues with customers because of the complexity of their systems outside of the powertrain.

Reuters contributed to this report.

