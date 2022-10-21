LinkedIn Live talk from the Automotive News Retail Forum

Joining Executive Editor Jamie Butters will be Mark LaNeve, chairman of the auto dealership vertical at Franchise Equity Partners and former top sales and marketing executive at both General Motors and Ford Motor Co.

They'll discuss the auto retail scene, including consolidation, and take your questions.

LaNeve is also president of Charge Enterprises Inc. and was chief marketing officer and senior vice president of Allstate Corp.

