Joe Girard, world's top car salesman, dead at 90

Joe Girard, an author and speaker famous for his long-standing Guinness Book of World Records title as the world's best car salesman, died Feb. 28 at age 90 from injuries incurred from a fall in his home.

Girard sustained head trauma after falling backward on the stairs in his home in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich., the Detroit Free Press first reported. He died in the hospital two days later.

Girard won the annual title as the world's No. 1 car salesman from 1966 through 1977, and he sold 13,001 vehicles in 15 years at Merollis Chevrolet in suburban Detroit. In 1973, Girard set the record for most cars sold by a salesman in one year: 1,425. In 2001, he was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame.