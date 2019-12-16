J.D. Power merges with Autodata, following acquisition

J.D. Power said it has completed its merger with Autodata Solutions Group as part of the acquisition of J.D. Power led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, which owns Autodata.

The combined companies will continue to operate under the name J.D. Power, a press release said Monday . J.D. Power will now offer new and pre-owned automobile transactional data, valuation tools, vehicle feature information and automotive consumer analytics. Plans for the acquisition were announced July 31.

J.D. Power will continue to provide benchmarks, analytics and customer insights in banking and payments, wealth and lending, telecommunications, insurance, health and travel through its Global Business Intelligence division.

"The combination of J.D. Power's deep data, analytics and customer experience insights with Autodata Solutions' comprehensive vehicle feature data and dealer and manufacturer technology platforms will create a robust and insightful automotive industry resource for analyzing consumer demand and optimizing the vehicle sales process," Dave Habiger, who will continue as CEO of J.D. Power, said in the release.

"As the auto industry continues to be disrupted by changing patterns of consumer behavior and new technologies such as connected vehicles, electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and ride-sharing," Habiger continued, "we are building a company that will help the entire industry rise to the challenge."