J.D. Power vehicle quality sinks to new low

Supply chain issues, record-high vehicle prices and remote work environments made vehicle problems surge to a record high this year, up 11% from a year earlier, according to J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study. GM was an outlier, with a broad increase in quality across its four brands.

Given the parts shortages and other disruptions automakers have coped with over the past year, the decline in quality could have been even steeper, J.D. Power says.

Pandemic-related disruptions have driven initial vehicle quality to the lowest point J.D. Power has recorded in 36 years.

According to J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study, supply chain issues, record-high vehicle prices and remote work environments made vehicle problems surge to a record high this year, up 11 percent from a year earlier. On average, 180 problems per 100 vehicles were tracked industrywide, according to the report.

The study, fielded from February through May 2022, was based on responses from 84,165 car buyers and lessees of new 2022 model-year vehicles.

J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study
Nameplate IQS rankingProblems per 100 vehicles
Buick139
Dodge143
Chevrolet147
Genesis156
Kia156
Lexus157
GMC162
Cadillac163
BMW165
Ford167
Lincoln167
Nissan167
Mini168
Toyota172
Mazda180
Industry Average  180
Honda183
Hyundai185
Ram186
Mercedes-Benz189
Subaru191
Acura192
Land Rover193
Jeep199
Porsche200
Infiniti204
Jaguar210
Alfa Romeo211
Mitsubishi226
Volkswagen230
Audi239
Maserati255
Volvo256
Chrysler265
Tesla*226
Polestar*328
* "J.D. Power says Tesla and Polestar are "not officially ranked" in the study because they do not meet the study award critieria. But the firm says it is able to collect a large enough sample of surveys from owners to calculate their score.

New-vehicle quality improved at just nine of 33 brands surveyed: Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, Land Rover and Audi.

David Amodeo, director of global automotive at J.D. Power, said the decline in quality could have been even steeper, given the parts shortages and other disruptions automakers have coped with over the past year.

"In general, initial quality has shown steady improvement throughout the history of this study, so the decline this year is disappointing — yet understandable," he said in a statement. "Automakers continue to launch vehicles that are more and more technologically complex in an era in which there have been many shortages of critical components to support them."

Many automakers have delivered vehicles to dealerships without certain features installed because of shortages of various parts, especially microchips.

"Communication with [customers] about the changes in feature availability, as well as when such features will be reinstated, is critical to their satisfaction," Amodeo said.

Mitsubishi's quality took the biggest hit compared with last year. The brand had 226 problems per 100 vehicles, up 82 from last year. Ram, which ranked No. 1 last year, had 186 problems per 100 vehicles, an increase of 58. Jeep, Volvo, Jaguar, Porsche and Hyundai also saw the number of problems per 100 vehicles rise by at least 36 over last year.

Top three models per segment
Car Segments
SegmentHighest rankedOthers ranked
Small Car*Hyundai AccentKia Rio
Small Premium Car*BMW 2 SeriesMercedes-Benz A-Class
Compact CarKia ForteToyota Corolla, Nissan Sentra
Compact Premium CarLexus ISGenesis G70, BMW 4 Series
Compact Sporty Car*Mini Cooper
Premium Sporty Car*Chevrolet Corvette
Midsize CarChevrolet MalibuKia K5, Nissan Altima
Upper Midsize Premium CarGenesis G80BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Large Premium Car*BMW 7 Series
SUV Segments
Small SUVBuick Encore GXBuick Encore, Ford Bronco Sport
Small Premium SUVBMW X1Lexus UX, BMW X2
Compact SUVChevrolet EquinoxKia Sportage, GMC Terrain
Compact Premium SUVBMW X3Genesis GV70, BMW X4
Midsize SUVNissan MuranoChevrolet Blazer, Honda Passport
Midsize Premium SUVLincoln NautilusLexus GX, Cadillac XT5
Upper Midsize SUVToyota 4RunnerKia Telluride, GMC Acadia
Upper Midsize Premium SUVCadillac XT6BMW X6, BMW X5
Large SUV*Chevrolet TahoeGMC Yukon
Large Premium SUVCadillac EscaladeLand Rover Range Rover, BMW X7
Van and Pickup Segments
Minivan*Honda Odyssey
Midsize PickupFord RangerJeep Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado
Large Light Duty PickupChevrolet SilveradoGMC Sierra, Ford F-150
Large Heavy Duty Pickup*Chevrolet Silverado HDFord Super Duty, GMC Sierra HD
*No other model in this segment performs above segment average.
There must be at least three models with 80% of market sales or four models with 67% of the market share in any given award segment for an award to be presented. In the Premium Sport Car segment, these criteria were not met, thus no awards will be issued.
Source: J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study
GM's wins

General Motors was an outlier, with a broad increase in quality across its four brands, earning the highest ranking among automakers. Buick was the highest-ranking brand in the study, vaulting from 12th place in 2021. The Chevy Corvette was the highest initial quality model with 101 problems per 100 vehicles. GM earned the most model-level awards, followed by BMW.

Among premium brands, Genesis scored best and ranked No. 4 overall.

Tesla Motors was officially included in the industry calculation for the first time, with a score of 226 problems per 100 vehicles. Tesla does not allow J.D. Power access to owner information, making the automaker ineligible for awards and the brand ranking.

The most problems reported were tied to vehicles' infotainment systems, a trend from previous years' studies. Six of the top 10 problem areas were infotainment-related, such as Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, built-in voice recognition, difficulty with touch screens/display screens, built-in Bluetooth systems, too few power plugs/USB ports and inconsistent audio volume.

More problems were reported among battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles than vehicles with internal-combustion engines. ICE vehicles averaged 175 problems per 100 vehicles, while plug-in hybrids averaged 226 problems, and battery-electric vehicles – excluding Tesla models—averaged 240.

