Japanese, German brands dominate J.D. Power loyalty report

Brand loyalty is increasing among new-vehicle buyers, fueled by the current vehicle shortage, J.D. Power said in a study released Tuesday.

For the first time, the analytics firm broke its loyalty study into five segment categories – including premium car, premium SUV, mass market car, mass market SUV and truck.

A company's loyalty score is the percentage of new-car buyers who return to the same brand when trading their old vehicle, and was measured from transaction data from September 2021 through August 2022.

Foreign brands keep crown

Among the segment leaders, foreign brands had the highest brand loyalty.

Notable among them was Toyota, which ranked first in both the mass market car brands and mass market SUV brands segment with 62.2 percent and 63.6 percent return rate, respectively.

In the mass market SUV segment, fellow Japanese brand Subaru came in a close second with 62.6 percent. South Korean brand Kia was a less competitive second-place finisher in the mass market car segment, with a rate of 54.1 percent.

While Japan owned the mass market, Germany topped the premium market.

Porsche took the top spot among premium car brands with a 57.4 percent loyalty rate. BMW, another German brand, had the highest return rate of premium SUV brands, clocking in at 58.6 percent.

The sole domestic automaker to take a segment was Ford, which posted the highest loyalty rate among truck brands with 63.8 percent – the highest in the study.