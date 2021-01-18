Inventory at 3 million for first time since May

Inventory levels in the United States climbed back to 3 million vehicles to begin the month but still remain far below where they were a year ago, according to data compiled by the Automotive News Data Center.
The total supply hasn't been at or above 3 million vehicles since May, when production in the United States was just beginning to reopen after COVID-related shutdowns, according to Cox Automotive. The aggregate figure represents a 70-day supply at the most recent selling rate. Cox derives its analysis from vAuto Available Inventory data.