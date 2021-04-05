Inside the minds of 3 EV buyers who did not choose Tesla

Now that legacy automakers are delivering credible competitors to Tesla's lineup of upscale performance-oriented electric vehicles, one of the auto industry's biggest unanswered questions is now being addressed: Who can lure customers away from the allure of Elon Musk's juggernaut?

It won't be easy. Against stiffening competition, Tesla continues to dominate the EV market in the U.S. with a lineup that is arguably three-quarters ancient by normal industry standards. In January, new Teslas registered with state governments rose 18 percent to 23,974, according to Experian. The new Model Y made up almost half of the volume.

Enter Tim Kip, Dr. Anthony Wehbe and Al Kammerer. They're among consumers who chose to buy their EVs from legacy auto companies. Each cited several common reasons for choosing their vehicles over a Tesla. Having a dealership close by, they said, is important. Brand loyalty also drove their decisions, as did the vehicle's style and a concern for the environment. But there were unique reasons, too, for choosing a Jaguar I-Pace, Porsche Taycan and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Automotive News spoke with Kip, Wehbe and Kammerer to learn why they bought their vehicles and what they've experienced so far in making the switch from an internal combustion vehicle to an EV.

Cue the "Law & Order" music. These are their stories.