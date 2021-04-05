Inside the minds of 3 EV buyers who did not choose Tesla

These consumers kicked Tesla's tires and then bought competitors' electric models.

More sold on EVs
While electric vehicles remain a small part of the U.S. market, EV registrations rose 11% last year. Tesla, with its 4 models, continued to dominate the market.
Model 2020 registrations
Tesla Model 3 95,135
Tesla Model Y 71,344
Chevrolet Bolt EV 19,664
Tesla Model X 19,652
Tesla Model S 14,430
Nissan Leaf 8,972
Audi E-tron 7,089
Porsche Taycan 3,943
Hyundai Kona 2,964
Kia Niro 2,807
Jaguar I-Pace 1,766
BMW i3 1,519
Hyundai Ioniq 1,423
Volkswagen e-Golf 822
Ford Mustang Mach-E 523
Mini Cooper 227
Polestar 2 135
Fiat 500e 79
Smart ForTwo 44
Kia Soul 6
Volvo XC40 4
Total 252,548
Source: Experian

Now that legacy automakers are delivering credible competitors to Tesla's lineup of upscale performance-oriented electric vehicles, one of the auto industry's biggest unanswered questions is now being addressed: Who can lure customers away from the allure of Elon Musk's juggernaut?

It won't be easy. Against stiffening competition, Tesla continues to dominate the EV market in the U.S. with a lineup that is arguably three-quarters ancient by normal industry standards. In January, new Teslas registered with state governments rose 18 percent to 23,974, according to Experian. The new Model Y made up almost half of the volume.

Enter Tim Kip, Dr. Anthony Wehbe and Al Kammerer. They're among consumers who chose to buy their EVs from legacy auto companies. Each cited several common reasons for choosing their vehicles over a Tesla. Having a dealership close by, they said, is important. Brand loyalty also drove their decisions, as did the vehicle's style and a concern for the environment. But there were unique reasons, too, for choosing a Jaguar I-Pace, Porsche Taycan and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Automotive News spoke with Kip, Wehbe and Kammerer to learn why they bought their vehicles and what they've experienced so far in making the switch from an internal combustion vehicle to an EV.

Cue the "Law & Order" music. These are their stories.

Related Articles
After EV research, I-Pace ticks all the boxes
‘The drive and feel' sold doctor on a Taycan
Hybrids’ missing performance found in Mustang Mach-E
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
‘The drive and feel' sold doctor on a Taycan
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
‘The drive and feel' sold doctor on a Taycan
‘The drive and feel' sold doctor on a Taycan
Hybrids’ missing performance found in Mustang Mach-E
Hybrids’ missing performance found in Mustang Mach-E
After EV research, I-Pace ticks all the boxes
After EV research, I-Pace ticks all the boxes
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive