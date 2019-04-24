Infiniti names Jeff Pope to run N.A. business

Infiniti is going with a known quantity in filling the top job in its No. 1 market.

Jeff Pope, 49, a 13-year company veteran, has been named Infiniti Americas group vice president . Pope will run Infiniti’s North America business and oversee the brand’s strategic direction, planning, retail and marketing efforts.

For the past year, Pope has held the No. 2 job in North America as senior director of sales operations, where he oversaw sales, supply chain, aftersales, fleet, certified pre-owned, client experience and training.

Pope is succeeding Mike Colleran, whom he reported to. In April, Colleran was promoted to run global marketing and sales and has relocated to Infiniti’s Hong Kong headquarters.

Pope, who did a stint in Hong Kong, is intimately familiar with the inner workings at Infiniti and can hit the ground running, said Mario Murgado, chairman of the Infiniti National Dealer Advisory Board.

Pope has insights into the brand and is a “great conduit that understands how to work with the Japanese,” said Murgado, who owns Infiniti Stuart in Florida.

Since 2006, Pope has held several positions within the company, including senior director of global sales operations. The executive holds a bachelor’s degree in logistics management and a master’s degree in marketing, both from Michigan State University.

Dealer resource

Murgado referred to Pope as a “great resource” for the dealer network.

“He knows the dealer body, he knows the dealer challenges, and he understands they have to be profitable,” Murgado said. “We have someone that knows [the company] inside and out, that has worked every chair and can get off running day one, not have to go learn.”

It’s a good thing because Pope has his work cut out for him steering Infiniti’s top market. The U.S. accounts for 70 percent of Infiniti’s global sales.

In 2018, Infiniti trailed Germany’s BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, as well as Japanese rival Lexus in U.S. sales. Infiniti’s U.S. sales volumes fell 2.7 percent last year, compared with a 0.4 percent slip for overall U.S. luxury sales.

Infiniti's U.S. sales fell 16 percent during the first quarter to 34,315 deliveries.

Retaking market share in the highly competitive luxury auto segment will be more challenging given Infiniti has the oldest product portfolio in the luxury market.