Genesis' big retail step: Its first standalone U.S. store

Genesis' first standalone retail store in Lafayette, La., is the first of six that are scheduled to open by the end of the year.

After six years of selling autos in America, the Korean luxury brand Genesis has opened its first U.S. standalone retail store.

The new dealership, in Lafayette, La., represents the next step for Genesis as it continues to grow its U.S. presence and distance itself from the mass-market brand that launched it, Hyundai.

"Creating a space to showcase the Genesis lineup will help us to not only elevate the brand in our immediate area, but also across the region," said Arthur LeBlanc Jr., dealer principal of the new store, Genesis of Lafayette.

Like his fellow Genesis retailers, LeBlanc has taken his time to open a dedicated store. LeBlanc was awarded a Genesis franchise in January 2018 but didn't start preliminary planning until August 2020.

He said he began building in March 2021.

"Genesis has earned a position as a standalone brand," he said. "As a luxury vehicle manufacturer, a standalone facility is not only needed but also expected from our consumers."

Dealers now have five other standalone Genesis stores under construction around the country. They include one in Cherry Hill, N.J., owned by Peter Lanzavecchia, the head of Genesis' retail advisory board, and another in Greer, S.C., not far from BMW's big U.S. manufacturing complex.

The other three are in the greater Los Angeles area, in the Cerritos, Corona and Santa Monica markets.

The Santa Monica location — operated by Mike Sullivan, who owns the LAcarGuy dealership group — is already selling Genesis vehicles, but in an interim facility while his permanent structure is being built. Sullivan is the only non-Hyundai dealer currently in the process of opening a standalone Genesis dealership.

Brand milestone

The Louisiana dealership and the others represent a significant milestone for the luxury brand and its dealer network. The company has worked diligently since its split from Hyundai to create its own identity.

The first two products Genesis debuted — the Genesis midsize sedan and the Equus large sedan — wore the Hyundai badge. Hyundai Motor Group decided globally that it would spin off the Genesis name as its own marquee at the end of 2015, according to Genesis spokesman Jarred Pellat.

The Hyundai Genesis became the G80 midsize sedan, and the Equus became the flagship G90. Genesis survived on those two models until the G70 sport sedan debuted for the 2019 model year.

Pellat said Genesis has been focused on establishing itself rather than building dealerships until now.

"We were in a brand-building phase, and it was difficult to ask dealership partners to build the facilities without the product," he said.

Pellat said building a customer service experience was a pillar of what the luxury brand would offer. That includes at-home, complimentary service for scheduled maintenance within the first three years.

That program is still in place and used by all 298 Hyundai dealers who are authorized to sell Genesis vehicles. Pellat said 80 percent of Genesis owners take advantage of the service offering.

The brand now has a growing lineup of models that includes a pair of SUVs. The GV80 midsize SUV and GV70 compact crossover launched within the past two years and have driven recent sales.

Genesis sold 49,621 vehicles in the U.S. during 2021 — triple its 2020 results.

In addition to a modern, open design concept that uses the vehicles as centerpieces, the new facility includes chargers and electrical infrastructure to support its forthcoming electric vehicles, an investment that will be costly for many established dealerships.

Genesis will next debut a dedicated all-electric crossover, the GV60, as well as electric versions of its G80 and GV70.

The young brand still faces hurdles, including recognition as a competitive premium nameplate. But Pellat said the purchase and ownership experience will help it stand apart from other luxury makes.

"Everything is focused on the customer and the process of selling a car feels completely different," Pellat said. "It's very important to have standalone facilities to deliver true luxury experience but also have a permanent home in the communities."

