Hyundai prices Venue crossover from $18,345

LOS ANGELES -- Hyundai has priced its new Venue crossover from $18,345, including shipping, fulfilling its promise to compete in the entry-level space where spartan, economy cars were once the only option for buyers on a budget.

The Venue, a subcompact ute even smaller than Hyundai's popular new Kona, uses a six-speed manual transmission in the lowest SE trim to keep costs down, though it's likely most buyers will step up to the SE automatic with a new continuously variable transmission that will cost $19,545, including shipping.

Hyundai said in a statement Wednesday that the Venue comes with a slew of standard features on all models, including an infotainment system with an 8-inch screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, automatic headlights, cruise control and a safety suite with automatic emergency braking.

The next-level SEL trim allows buyers to add on more options, with a convenience package that features a sunroof and blind-spot monitoring and a premium package with heated seats, LED headlights and alloy wheels.

The SEL trim starts at $20,245, including shipping. Adding on both the convenience and premium packages bumps the price to $23,145, making it the most expensive trim when the 2020 Venue shows up in showrooms this month.

A special "denim" appearance package, with blue exterior paint, a white roof and denim-style front seats -- but no sunroof -- is priced at $23,045, Hyundai said.

Chief competitors include the Nissan Kicks, which comes standard with an automatic transmission but lacks a couple of the Venue's convenience features on the base model. The Kicks starts at $19,685, including shipping, according to Nissan's Web page.