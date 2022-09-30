Hyundai to offer security kit to stem raft of vehicle thefts popularized on social media

Owners of Hyundai vehicles that have been targeted by thieves who've demonstrated on social media how to hot wire the company's late-model cars and crossovers will be able to purchase a Compustar anti-theft security kit for $170 starting Oct. 1.

All 820 dealers in Hyundai's U.S. network are authorized to install the kit, the company said Friday. "The dealers have been notified and are currently receiving training bulletins and instructions on how to perform the installation, which will take about 2.5 hours to complete," Ira Gabriel, a spokesperson for Hyundai, told Automotive News.

"The kits are at our distribution centers, which are located around the country, so they'll have it in inventory this week," Gabriel said.

The full cost of the security kit is still unknown. Gabriel says installation cost will vary depending on the dealer location and he did not provide a cost estimate.

The thefts, widely demonstrated on YouTube and Tik Tok, have become a public relations and legal nightmare for the company, as well as for Kia, a Hyundai Motor Group affiliate with similar cars and light trucks.

Jonathan Michaels, principal attorney for MLG, who filed a class action lawsuit against the Korean automaker for not installing immobilizers on the vehicles, told Automotive News that installation will likely be $500 based on quotes from "a number of dealers who are expected to be doing the installs."