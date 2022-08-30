Hyundai dealership customer shot by employee in Ohio, police say

A Hyundai dealership employee in the Cleveland suburbs shot a customer Friday, reportedly following an argument, authorities said.

Police said the customer was found with a gunshot wound to the upper leg in the parking lot of Hyundai of Bedford in Ohio, with witnesses saying a service employee shot him after the two had a dispute.

The customer was taken to a Cleveland hospital following lifesaving measures from responding officers. His condition was unknown. Police told Fox 8 they didn't believe the customer was armed.

Andrew Mach was charged with felonious assault and was being held in jail in the neighboring town of Solon, Ohio, Cleveland 19 reported. The father of the customer has asked for a restraining order.

The nature of the alleged dispute was unknown. A representative from Hyundai of Bedford declined to confirm whether Mach had been terminated.

Hyundai Motor America did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Automotive News.