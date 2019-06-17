How Ford dealerships in Canada helped bust a Mexican meth shipment

OPP intercepted about 400 pounds of meth with a street value of about $4.5 million. It was packed into spare tires and hidden in the trunks of Ford Fusion cars built in Hermosillo, Mexico, and shipped by rail to Canada.

Police suspect smugglers affiliated with the Sinaloa drug cartel gained access to the cars after they left the assembly plant, said Henderson, though how, when and where remains under investigation.

The drugs were first found by dealership staff in four Ontario locations. Each reported to police, resulting in a multi-jurisdictional investigation dubbed Project Sebright, involving the Canada Border Security Agency (CBSA), the Sûreté du Québec, and Woodstock, N.B., municipal police. Ford of Canada provided additional shipping information that police used to locate and seize more meth.

Nine of 14 Fusions from that shipment – found at nine individual Ontario Ford dealerships – contained the drugs, all wrapped in packages inside non-spec spare tires.

OPP Supt. Bryan MacKillop said that working with evidence gained from the first reports and with additional shipping information provided by Ford, authorities intercepted more drugs from a second railcar that was part of the same shipment, finding meth in six of the 14 vehicles aboard.

Another shipment stopped at the border by CBSA found 12 of 14 Fusions contained the drug in spare tires.

MacKillop said at a press conference announcing the investigation in late February that police believe those responsible have since quit this particular smuggling effort, and no more drugs have been found in spare tires since. OPP declined to release the list of dealerships involved, citing safety concerns.

It was unclear if any U.S. dealerships discovered the same kind of smuggled drugs and a Ford U.S. spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

Non-spec spare tires