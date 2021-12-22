CarMax boosts vehicle sales, sees record revenue in Q3

CarMax posted record net revenue of $8.5 billion during the third quarter

CarMax's success procuring and selling vehicles helped the company achieve record net revenue of $8.53 billion during the third quarter, a 64 percent increase from a year earlier.

"Our solid execution, customer-centric omni-channel strategy, and macro factors are driving strong performance across our diversified businesses," CarMax Inc. CEO Bill Nash said in a statement Wednesday. "Our top line momentum continued into this quarter and we achieved record levels of third quarter unit sales in both retail and wholesale, generating all-time record revenues. We also bought more cars from customers than ever before."

CarMax increased retail sales 17 percent year over year to 227,424 vehicles during the third quarter. Wholesale volume rose 49 percent to 187,630 vehicles.

On the supply side, CarMax nearly doubled the amount of vehicles it purchased directly from customers during the quarter. The company said it acquired about 194,000 of those 383,215 vehicles through its online instant appraisal feature.

Other quarterly metrics:

Q3 earnings before taxes: $356 million, up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Q3 net earnings: $269.4 million, up 14 percent from a year earlier.

CarMax, of Richmond, Va., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 retailers ranked by used-vehicle sales, with retail sales of 832,640 used vehicles in 2020.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three dealership groups expand with December acquisitions
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
bowers-MAIN_i.jpg
Three dealership groups expand with December acquisitions
EEOC
BMW Cleveland settles EEOC age discrimination case for $390,000
Used-car prices
KPMG raises specter of used-car price drop
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive