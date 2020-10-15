How Bob Brockman emerged as a top power player in auto retailing

Before taking the helm of Reynolds and Reynolds Co., Bob Brockman was a self-taught computer programmer who started Reynolds' eventual acquiror, Universal Computer Systems Inc., from his Houston living room.

Brockman's initial product for UCS focused on tracking dealership parts inventory.

"I wrote the first parts inventory package in the evenings, and then went out and sold it," Brockman, 79, said in a biography on his personal website . "I actually sold in the daytime, programmed at night, and processed on the weekend."