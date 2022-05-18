Honda previews 2024 Prologue EV, new retail design

Honda's all-electric Prologue crossover is taking shape as the automaker prepares for an electrified future that targets half a million EV sales in North America by 2050.

The 2024 Prologue, Honda's first volume EV, will leverage General Motors' Ultium platform and batteries as part of a partnership between the two automakers. Honda has said it expects to sell 70,000 Prologues.

The Prologue's exterior styling was handled by the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles with influence from a Japan-based design team. Honda will design the interior as well.

"We announced a plan two years ago, positioned as a smart strategy, to co-develop an electric vehicle with GM," Mamadou Diallo, American Honda's head of sales, said in a statement. He said the collaboration with GM resulted in an attractive vehicle and a more efficient product development and manufacturing process.

According to a digital rendering, the Prologue mixes clean lines with a long wheelbase, short overhang and strong stance, suggesting it will have adventure-ready aspirations and on-road manners like many of its rivals in the hot-selling compact crossover segment.