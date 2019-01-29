Honda Passport starts at $33,035

Honda Motor Co. said the 2019 Passport will start at $33,035, including shipping, as the automaker looks to make up lost ground in the two-row midsize crossover segment.

The Passport will be offered in four trims -- Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite -- and is to go on sale next week.

All Passports are powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that generates 280 hp and 262 pound-feet of torque combined with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

All Passports also come standard with Honda's Sensing suite of safety features. This includes forward collision warning, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control. Passports in EX-L and higher get standard blind spot monitoring.

All-wheel drive adds $1,900 to each trim level except the range-topping Elite, on which it is standard.

The automaker expects the awd take rate on Passport to be high.

"This customer, we think, is going to be a lot of awd," said Jay Joseph, assistant vice president of product planning at Honda, during the vehicle's media introduction last week. "We're thinking this will be relatively high because this is somebody who doesn't need a third row. They're at a life stage where their priorities are having that freedom to go anywhere, anytime. We do see a much higher percentage of awd in Passport than we do, say, for Pilot."

The base Sport trim comes with cloth seats, while higher trims get leather seats. Sport trim gets a 5-inch infotainment screen, black 20-inch wheels, two USB ports and remote start.

The EX-L trim starts at $37,455, including shipping, and gets heated front seats, a moonroof, four USB ports and a power liftgate.

EX-L and higher trims get an 8-inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Honda expects EX-L to be the volume Passport trim, projected to account for roughly half of the nameplate's sales.