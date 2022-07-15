High-performance Chevy Corvette Z06 to start at more than $106,000

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will start at $106,395, about $40,000 more than the base 2023 Corvette Stingray, Chevy said Friday.

Orders for the high-performance sports car open July 28, and production is slated to begin in September. The Z06 base price includes a $1,395 shipping charge.

Despite the price gap between the Stingray and Z06, Chevy says the 2023 Corvette Z06, which the brand revealed in October, is competitive with other ultra-luxury performance sports cars such as the Audi R8, Porsche 911 GT3, Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Ferrari F8 Tributo and McLaren 720S with starting prices ranging from more than $148,000 to more than $300,000.

More than half of Corvette Stingray buyers are choosing Z51 performance packages and well-equipped 2LT and 3LT trim levels, Chevy said.

"We're confident buyers are ready for more performance and bespoke features," the brand said in a statement.

The Z06's hand-built 5.5-liter flat plane crank engine is the most powerful production naturally aspirated V-8 ever made, Chevy said. It triggers a sharp engine response at racing speeds. The engine can rev to 8,600 rpm, 2,100 rpm higher than the V-8 in the Stingray.

The base Z06 trim will start at $106,395. The Z06 2LZ trim will retail for $115,595, while the 3LZ trim will start at $120,245, including shipping.

The Z06 convertible ranges from $113,895 to $127,245, including shipping.

Customers can add a Z07 performance package for $8,995. The package includes FE7 suspension, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires and underbody strakes. The package requires an additional Carbon Aero Package for $8,495 to $10,495.

Carbon-fiber wheels are available with the Z07 performance package for $9,995 to $11,995.