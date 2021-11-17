Illinois dealerships sold; Heritage Auto Group enters Wyoming

New franchised dealership owners have purchased a Ford dealership in Galesburg, Ill., northwest of Peoria.

Dan Kuna and Tony Lozich on Oct. 29 bought Yemm Ford from owners Rick Yemm and Mark Kleine, said Hal Feder of Murphy Business and Financial Corp. in Williamsburg, Va. Feder represented the buyers in the transaction, while Don Brown of Midwest Brokerage in St. Louis was broker for the seller.

The dealership was renamed Ford of Galesburg.

Yemm told The Register-Mail newspaper that his partner was "moving toward retirement" and he wanted to sell the dealership to focus on his Chevrolet-Buick-GMC and Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram stores in Galesburg.

Feder said Kuna has 20 years of experience in the automotive industry while Lozich owns a masonry business.

Kuna, Ford of Galesburg's dealer principal, said he has held auto retail management positions the last nearly 15 years and partnered with his longtime friend, Lozich, to buy this dealership. He said the duo was partial to Ford.

"It's something we've been talking about for years," Kuna told Automotive News. "COVID kind of put things in perspective."