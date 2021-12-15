Auto debuts on tap for 2022

Plenty of EVs are set to arrive in 2022, perhaps none more highly anticipated than the F-150 Lightning.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Plenty of EVs are set to arrive in 2022, perhaps none more highly anticipated than the F-150 Lightning. Ford Motor Co. says it has nearly 200,000 reservations for the electric pickup, which will go up against the newly launched Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer as well as upcoming trucks from Tesla, Lordstown Motors and, in 2023, Chevrolet.

The burgeoning segment has the potential to make EVs a much bigger proportion of U.S. new-vehicle sales a year from now.

Meanwhile, updates are on tap for some high-volume internal-combustion nameplates, including the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Accord, and Lexus RX.

Here's a look at what automakers will be sending to U.S. showrooms throughout 2022.

Acura Integra

Acura

Acura will launch a compact hatchback to replace the ILX sedan and is bringing back the Integra name. The new hatch will be the first Integra with a turbo motor.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo

Production of the new Tonale subcompact crossover, which will have a plug-in hybrid variant, starts in 2022, while the Giulia sport sedan could get a freshening.

Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin

A premium high-performance DBX model is expected to arrive in the first half with slightly different styling.

Audi A8

Audi

After a delay by COVID-19, a freshened A8 sedan is due in the first half, followed in the second half by freshened versions of the A6 and A7. All are expected to get mild-hybrid systems, updated driver-assistance offerings and the latest infotainment system.

A freshening of the E-tron has been moved up to the second half to add range and update styling and driver-assistance offerings.

BMW i4

BMW

The i4, a sporty four-door EV, and the iX, a new X5-size battery-electric crossover, will arrive in early 2022.

A freshening of the sporty X2 crossover is expected in the second half. The fourth quarter will bring a redesign of the X1 small crossover on its current front-wheel-drive platform and a freshening of the Z4 roadster.

The 7 Series large luxury sedan will be redesigned in late 2022. It will be available with a gasoline engine, as a plug-in hybrid and, for the first time, as an EV.

The X8, a new two-row crossover is expected to arrive in late 2022, with a plug-in hybrid variant delivering more than 750 hp. The X7, meanwhile, will get a face lift and technology updates.

Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac

The Lyriq midsize crossover, planned to reach dealerships in the first half, will have a base price of $59,990 and a Cadillac-estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge. Super Cruise will be available.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet

A freshening of the Silverado, delayed from 2021 by the global microchip shortage, is planned for the first half. Chevy will add an off-road ZR2 option.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 will arrive in the summer with a high-revving 32-valve 5.5-liter double-overhead-cam V-8 engine and a slightly modified body to accommodate its bigger tires and greater air intake needs.

Expect the Blazer midsize crossover to be freshened in the second half.

Cruise Origin

Cruise

Production of the Origin, a self-driving van with sliding doors, bench seats and no steering wheel or pedals, is slated to start at Factory Zero in Detroit in late 2022.

Dodge

A plug-in hybrid crossover, which could be called the Hornet, is expected to join the lineup in the second half. The model likely will be a sibling of the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid coupe

Ferrari

A new V-12-powered supercar could start production in January and make it to the U.S. around the halfway point of 2022.

The sporty 296 GTB plug-in hybrid coupe, which has a midengine layout and the first V-6 in a Ferrari since 1974, is expected to arrive in the second half.

The Purosangue SUV, which could utilize the 296 GTB's hybrid powertrain, and Competizione variants of the 812 Superfast and GTS also could reach the U.S. in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, Ferrari will begin delivering the Daytona SP3, a limited-run $2.26 million two-seat targa with an 829-hp V-12.

Fisker Ocean

Fisker

The Ocean, a 300-mile electric SUV with a solar roof is planned to arrive in early 2022 as the first of three EVs to revive the Fisker name.

Ford

The Expedition is expected to be freshened early next year with over-the-air-update capability, Sync 4, BlueCruise driver-assist system and a more rugged Timberline variant.

The electric F-150 Lightning, which will go on sale in mid-2022, features standard four-wheel drive, an independent rear suspension, an onboard generator and the industry's largest front trunk.

Ford will expand its Raptor lineup with the V-8-powered F-150 Raptor R and the first Bronco Raptor.

The Escape compact crossover is due for a freshening late next year.

Genesis GV80

Genesis

The luxury brand has been developing a small crossover on Hyundai Motor Group's new dedicated battery-electric architecture. The company confirmed that it will take the GV60 name and be launched in the first half with the brand's "two lines" styling.

The G80 EV, also expected in the first half, will come standard with all-wheel drive and Hyundai Motor Group's new battery architecture that allows for ultrafast charging.

2022 GMC Sierra

GMC

The freshened Sierra pickup, expected to arrive in the first quarter, offers two new high-end trims, additional standard technology and a hands-free driving option for the Denali subbrand. The new trims are called Denali Ultimate and AT4X.

The recent launch of the $112,595 Hummer Edition 1 will be followed next fall by the Hummer 3X, priced at $99,995.

2022 Honda Passport

Honda

The two-row Passport crossover and three-row Pilot will be redesigned with more rugged styling in 2022.

Redesigns of the HR-V, Accord and CR-V also are expected in 2022. The HR-V may get a hybrid option, and spy photos of the sixth-generation CR-V reveal sharp angles and a bigger, less rounded shape.

The Civic Type R hot hatch has been seen in spy photos and should be ready before the end of 2022.

Hyundai

A freshening of the Sonata is likely in 2022. The Venue should be updated in the second half, when the Accent is likely to be discontinued.

Infiniti

The QX50, which was redesigned in 2018, will have a freshening in the second half.

2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe

Jeep

Jeep's second plug-in hybrid, the Grand Cherokee 4xe, is scheduled to reach North American dealerships in early 2022. It will offer 25 miles of electric range, a 6,000-pound tow rating and a Trailhawk version powerful enough to conquer the Rubicon Trail in battery-only mode.

2023 Kia Sportage

Kia

The fifth-generation Sportage, with radically different styling, goes on sale in the first half as a 2023 model. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are expected for the first time on a Sportage.

The EV6, Kia's first EV on a dedicated platform, also will come in the first half with both a standard-range and an extended-range battery.

Freshenings of the boxy Soul hatchback, Seltos compact crossover and Telluride three-row crossover should come in the second half.

Lamborghini Countach

Lamborghini

The resurrected Countach will reach customers in the first half, equipped with a naturally aspirated rear-mounted 6.5-liter V-12 engine that delivers about 825 hp, a 0-to-62-mph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of more than 220 mph. Only 112 will be made.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover

A redesigned Range Rover with a new fuel-saving awd system is expected to arrive at dealerships in April, with an extended-range plug-in hybrid variant coming late in the year.

An eight-passenger Defender 130 also is expected in the U.S., sold as a 2023 model.

2022 Lexus LX 600

Lexus

The redesigned 2022 Lexus LX 600 is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships in the spring with a new powertrain and loads of new luxury equipment.

The brand's top-selling crossover, the midsize RX, will be redesigned onto Toyota's global luxury platform in the second half, when it will be outfitted with an improved hybrid powertrain, the latest safety and driver-assist systems and upgraded Lexus Interface infotainment.

A new electric compact crossover based on the LF-Z Electrified concept will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the second half. In concept form, the LF-Z had an anticipated range of about 370 miles.

2022 Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln

Freshenings are coming for the Navigator in early 2022 and the Corsair late in the year. The Navigator will be the first nameplate offering the hands-free Lincoln ActiveGlide system.

Lordstown Motors Endurance

Lordstown

Supplier issues prompted Lordstown Motors to delay the start of commercial production for its Endurance electric pickup to the third quarter.

2022 Maserati MC20

Maserati

Convertible and battery-electric versions of the MC20 are expected to arrive in 2022, while the GranTurismo coupe and convertible will get all-electric variants. The new Grecale midsize crossover, built on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, will go on sale early in the year.

Mazda CX-50

Mazda

The new CX-50, built in Huntsville, Ala., will launch in the U.S. in 2022 as a more off-road-focused sibling to the best-selling CX-5 in the same compact crossover segment.

The Mazda6 midsize sedan, which was discontinued following the 2021 model year, could be revived in late 2022 on a rwd platform with optional awd.

The Madza3 compact will be due for a freshening in 2022.

Maybach S Class V-12

Mercedes-Benz

The next-generation C Class arrives in 2022, jettisoning its six- and eight-cylinder engines to offer only a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder with fuel-saving hybrid technology.

A redesign of the Maybach S Class V-12 model is expected early in the year, as is the latest iteration of the SL.

The A Class is expected to be freshened in the second half.

The EQ all-electric subbrand could gain up to five nameplates. First up is the EQA, which is based on the GLA crossover and has a 265-mile range.

The electric EQB, expected in the second half, adopts the boxy styling of the G Class off-roader and seats up to seven. The EQE midsize sedan and the EQS, based on the GLS SUV, will go on sale in late 2022.

The EQGLE might arrive by year end as well, according to mercedesblog.com.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi

A redesigned plug-in Outlander based on the new-generation gasoline model is coming in the second half, Mitsubishi has confirmed. Dealers also will get a freshened Outlander Sport in late 2022.

2023 Nissan Z

Nissan

The redesigned 2023 Nissan Z, set to arrive in the U.S. in the spring, features a leaner and more nimble profile. The Z is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine with 400 hp — a record amount of output for the model.

The new Rogue-sized Ariya electric crossover will arrive in the first half, built on new architecture and offering up to 300 miles of driving range. It will debut new technologies including a twin electric motor, an awd system and the next generation of Nissan's hands-off automated driving system.

Polestar 3

Polestar

The Polestar 3 five-seat crossover coupe, set to go into production in South Carolina in late 2022, will debut an all-new EV platform. The dual-motor Polestar 3 should have a range of more than 300 miles and offer eyes-off, hands-off autonomous driving capability, once that technology is approved for use.

Porsche

Porsche will introduce the Cayenne Turbo GT, a track-focused, coupelike variant of the midsize crossover, in early 2022. The Cayenne also is due for a freshening.

A freshened gasoline-powered Macan should arrive in U.S. stores in the first half.

The Taycan family will get two sportier variants in the second quarter — the GTS sedan and GTS Sport Turismo.

In the summer, the 718 Cayman GT4 is getting an RS variant that adds power, more aggressive aerodynamics and a motorsport-derived suspension.

Rivian R1S

Rivian

Rivian began delivering its R1T electric pickup in 2021, but it delayed the SUV version, R1S, until the first few months of 2022. The R1S will be offered in five-seat and seven-seat configurations, with an estimated range of 316 miles when paired with 21-inch wheels.

The Cullinan Black Badge has a V-12 capable of 600 hp and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Rolls-Royce

A variant of the Ghost from Rolls-Royce’s engineering and performance subbrand, Black Badge, will arrive by the first quarter.

Subaru

Subaru’s twin performance sedans, the WRX and WRX STI, make the jump to the brand’s modular platform early next year.  

The Impreza compact sedan and hatchback, the first models put onto the Subaru Global Platform, are to be redesigned in the first half.

The Crosstrek, freshened last year, when it added a larger engine, will be redesigned in the second half, when the model is likely to receive its own Wilderness trim level.

Subaru’s Ascent three-row crossover is scheduled to get a freshen in the second half and may pick up a Wilderness trim as well.

The Subaru Solterra, the automaker’s first global electric vehicle, goes on sale in mid-2022. It’s the spitting image of its sibling, the Toyota bZ4X, and offers a range of 329 miles for the fwd version and 285 miles with awd.

Tesla Model X

Tesla

The Model X Plaid performance variant, with a 340-mile range and a 0-to-60 time of 2.5 seconds is behind schedule and now expected in early 2022. The stainless-steel, wedge-shaped Cybertruck pickup has been delayed by supply chain shortages to late 2022, with volume production pushed to late 2023.    

Toyota

Toyota’s hottest-selling nameplate, the RAV4, will get a full freshening in the first half, with styling updates and some new safety and infotainment upgrades.

The Sequoia three-row SUV will be redesigned onto the company’s new body-on-frame global platform and arrive in the second half. It’s expected to get upgraded infotainment and driver-assist systems, along with a hybrid powertrain.

The Highlander, Toyota’s three-row unibody crossover, will be freshened in the second half.    

The futuristically styled bZ4X, going on sale in mid-2022, is the first EV on Toyota’s e-TNGA dedicated EV platform. It will come in fwd, with a 310-mile range, and awd, with a 285-mile range. 

VW’s Chattanooga plant is building preproduction models of the ID4 electric compact crossover.
Volkswagen

A reengineered version of the battery-powered ID4 compact crossover with a smaller 62-kilowatt-hour battery pack will go on sale in 2022.

Volvo XC40

Volvo

The battery-powered C40 Recharge, which arrives in the first half, is a sporty version of the Volvo XC40. The dual-motor EV is powered by a 78-kilowatt-hour battery that delivers 210 miles on a full charge.

The XC40 compact crossover is expected to receive a freshen in the second half, as is the entry-level S60 sedan, which will receive a mild-hybrid powertrain as standard equipment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An early look at our 2021 Yearbook, and a look ahead to next year
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Automotive News 2021 yearbook
An early look at our 2021 Yearbook, and a look ahead to next year
d6lQnu3o.jpg
Ford Pro details EV charging services ahead of E-Transit launch
DanTobin-MAIN_i.jpg
Ricart Automotive adds 2 Ohio dealerships
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive