Auto debuts on tap for 2022

Plenty of EVs are set to arrive in 2022, perhaps none more highly anticipated than the F-150 Lightning. Ford Motor Co. says it has nearly 200,000 reservations for the electric pickup, which will go up against the newly launched Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer as well as upcoming trucks from Tesla, Lordstown Motors and, in 2023, Chevrolet.

The burgeoning segment has the potential to make EVs a much bigger proportion of U.S. new-vehicle sales a year from now.

Meanwhile, updates are on tap for some high-volume internal-combustion nameplates, including the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Accord, and Lexus RX.

Here's a look at what automakers will be sending to U.S. showrooms throughout 2022.