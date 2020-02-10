HAAH reaches deal with China's Chery to sell U.S.-made autos

HAAH Automotive Holdings, which is planning to bring Zotye vehicles from China to the U.S. next year, says it has reached a North American distribution deal with another Chinese automaker, Chery Automobile Co.

A U.S.-assembled premium SUV from Chery will be sold and serviced under the brand name Vantas as soon as late 2021, HAAH said in a statement Monday.

U.S. production will begin with semi-knockdown kits. The plan is to eventually transition to full manufacturing, Chris Hosford, a spokesman for HAAH, said in an email. HAAH plans to begin recruiting dealers at the NADA Show in Las Vegas this week.

The effort, if carried through, could mark back-to-back debuts of Chinese brands in the United States. HAAH, led by CEO Duke Hale, is already working to bring China-made Zotye utility vehicles to the U.S. next year through a network of dealers in 100 markets.

But to date, Chinese automakers' ambitions to set up retail networks in the United States have fizzled. Within a decade of its 1997 founding, Chery went public with plans to sell in the U.S. It still hasn't arrived.

More recently, Guangzhou Automobile Group had targeted a debut of 2019 before rising trade tensions and tariff concerns forced GAC to abandon its plan.

Homologation of the Chery SUV has begun, HAAH said, but the specific model — based on Chery's Exeed brand platform — and other details weren't announced.

HAAH will be signing up franchisees to handle Vantas vehicle deliveries and service as well as the final sales process.

HAAH has a cloud-based digital sales platform that will be used to support Vantas and dealer operations, the company said in a statement.

Said Hosford: "Every sale will go to a dealer, it just will depend on what point it is that the customer wants that involvement."