This time it might be real: Why this fuel price surge may hasten the end of low mpg vehicles

The last time U.S. gas prices surged above $4 per gallon, in 2008, some pundits wrote the obituary for vehicles with low fuel economy.

Turns out, the death announcement was premature.

In recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, consumers displayed a strong desire for even bigger vehicles, resulting in steadily increasing SUV, crossover and pickup sales to dominate the U.S. market.

So will the 2022 surge in gas prices, spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, also turn out to be a nonevent for the transition to a low-emission vehicle future?

If it's a short-term blip, then yes. But if there is a prolonged period of elevated gas prices, then there's good reason to believe it will hasten the demise of the internal combustion engine and accelerate the move to electric vehicles.

The key difference from 2008 is that electric and hybrid cars now represent very real alternatives for consumers. When the Great Recession struck, it did result in stronger demand for fuel-efficient vehicles — there just weren't many on the market for consumers to buy. Tesla had not launched the Model S yet, and the Toyota Prius was the only viable hybrid option.

By contrast, today there are around 20 EV models available in the U.S., with almost every major automaker focused heavily on battery-electric vehicles or BEV variants for future production. From 2022 to 2028, we project that over 75 percent of the 247 new models planned to be launched in North America will be electrified, either full EVs or hybrids.