Growing McLaren North America moves HQ to Dallas

McLaren North America is moving its headquarters from midtown Manhattan to near Dallas, having outgrown its original office, the company announced Thursday.

The British exotic automaker has been on a product push the past couple of years, which has led to ballooning sales and more needs from its office space.

"As we've grown and expanded, it became crystal clear that being in the city just is not very practical and doesn't make a lot of sense," Tony Joseph, the automaker's president, told Automotive News. "Unfortunately, I've got some on my team who have not seen a McLaren because we're on the 24th floor of a high-rise."

McLaren will go from a 4,500-square-foot office suite in Manhattan to a 30,000-square-foot center in Coppell, Texas, a Dallas suburb, which will cost significantly less than the automaker is paying for the New York space, Joseph said.

McLaren began U.S. sales of its hand-built supercars late in 2011, and North America has quickly become the brand's largest global market. Last year, North America represented 33 percent of the automaker's 4,806 global deliveries.