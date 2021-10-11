Growing Feldman Automotive acquires Jorgensen Ford dealership in Detroit

The Feldman Automotive Group has acquired the Jorgensen Ford Sales Inc. dealership in Detroit in a partnership that Feldman says makes it the only minority-owned dealership in the city.

Feldman, based in New Hudson, Mich., partnered with Eddie Hall III and Cliff Cicotte on Thursday to buy the store from Merlton Brandenburg, who took over ownership of the dealership in 2004. The dealership will now be known as Feldman Ford of Detroit.

The trio declined to disclose the breakdown of the partnership ownership structure, a Feldman spokeswoman said. Terms of the deal also were not disclosed.

It is the first Ford for Feldman, which has grown to 17 locations in Michigan and Ohio.