Growing backlash against stair-steps

Welch: NADA has spent “enormous financial resources” dealing with stair-step programs.

New Jersey dealer Steve Kalafer lost $2,000 on every new Infiniti he sold in January as he chased a stair-step incentive number that his dealership only partially reached.

The new-vehicle losses overwhelmed the profits made in the rest of the business, pushing his Flemington Infiniti store into the red for the month.

And it goes beyond Infiniti. Kalafer's January experience is emblematic of challenges caused by stair-step targets from an array of automakers. The programs are brand destroyers that confuse and anger customers, Kalafer and other dealers say, and managing them is an accelerating problem for retailers.

Kalafer: Forming new trade group

"It's a hamster wheel. That's all it is," Kalafer said. "Dealers are getting on the hamster wheel and just turning and churning and turning and turning."

And with concern growing that stair-step objectives will be tougher to hit in a shrinking new-vehicle market in 2019, more dealers say they are giving up on chasing the automaker bogeys. Kalafer is working to start an organization to help dealers try to fight back.

While stair-step targets were often attainable and even liked by some dealers as industry sales were growing, it's a different story today for many who say they scramble each month to decide whether to pursue the targets.

The quandary creates weekly and monthly uncertainty around vehicle pricing and store profitability. To cope, more dealers are focused on wringing bigger profits from other parts of the dealership, such as used-vehicle sales.

Rick Ricart, president of Ricart Automotive Group in Columbus, Ohio, said even as objectives get tougher, his dealerships usually try to hit targets as it is a "feast or famine" situation.

But one brand recently told the retailer to "beat our best January ever, which was 1992, by one unit to hit our objective," Ricart said. "How does that make any sense?"

Pennsylvania dealer Corina Diehl calls stair-step targets "horrendous" and says they are getting higher and harder to reach.

"We're whoring out the product," Diehl said, "and nobody's winning."

She's stopped trying to chase every objective. Diehl, who operates an eight-store group selling 10 brands, says the only brands she represents that don't use stair steps are Toyota and Volkswagen. When she sees a target she deems unrealistic, Diehl tells her managers to focus on taking good care of customers and watching gross profits instead. She expects to increasingly say "no" as 2019 goes on.

Independent auto industry analyst Glenn Mercer told Automotive News last month that while each program is different, the effect from most stair-step initiatives is pulling sales forward.

"If we do go into a downturn or a slump, the pressure is going to mount on these programs. They'll just crack under the strain," Mercer said. "You'll just have more and more dealers saying, 'Yeah, I'm not going to hit it this month. I'm sorry. I cannot do it. I cannot do it.' And OEMs will have to ratchet back."

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which represents a dozen automakers including Ford Motor Co., BMW and Audi parent Volkswagen, called stair steps useful tools.

"Stair-step programs are beneficial for a number of reasons, including the fact that they incentivize sales and reward performance," spokesman Bryan Goodman said in a statement. "We are very supportive of manufacturers being allowed to offer these programs."

Stair-step missteps

A National Automobile Dealers Association-commissioned study concluded that automaker stair-step programs have many unintended negative consequences. The programs can:

  • Complicate the shopping process for consumers
  • Devalue the brands of automakers that use them
  • Cause lower residual values and used-vehicle prices for automakers that use them aggressively
  • Increase sales volume in the short term but decrease demand
  • Lower the value of dealerships
  • Increase operational complexity at dealerships

Source: 2017 Analysis Group Inc. study

Pushback

The National Automobile Dealers Association says stair-step programs hurt consumers and erode brand loyalty. A 2017 independent study commissioned by NADA to explore the economic impact of the programs concluded they had many unintended negative consequences, including a lack of price transparency for consumers and lower residual values and used-vehicle prices for brands using them.

And they continue to draw frequent complaints from dealer members, including from directors during a January board meeting, NADA CEO Peter Welch said.

NADA constantly reviews the programs and pushes back both in meetings with automakers and publicly, Welch said. In December, he blasted stair steps in a full-page ad by NADA that asked automakers to address unfairness in the programs. There is a correlation between low scores for automakers on NADA's biannual dealer attitude surveys and comments about those companies having unfair stair-step programs, and NADA shares that during twice-a-year meetings with automakers.

But he acknowledged limitations in what NADA can do.

"It would be a violation of the antitrust laws for us to, for instance, design any kind of specific program for the OEM or to advocate or actually organize any type of collective action that could be seen as a boycott," Welch said.

Not enough

Still, some dealers want more action by NADA on combating stair-step programs that wreak havoc on their businesses.

Kalafer, who owns 10 dealerships with his family including eight in the Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Dealerships, doesn't think state dealer associations or NADA are doing enough to challenge automakers on stair steps, store image standards, customer satisfaction programs and other manufacturer-retailer tension points. So he is forming a new trade group for dealers — one he said already has significant financial backing.

While NADA and the state associations are well-meaning, "they no longer are effective in representing automotive retailers on some of these important matters," Kalafer said. "There has to be strong enforcement of existing laws that can rein in stair-step and other manufacturer programs."

Incorporation papers for the nonprofit organization, to be called the North American Conference of Automotive Retailers Inc., were filed this month in New Jersey. Kalafer declined to provide names of other involved dealers or details about financial commitments.

Pennsylvania dealer Corina Diehl says manufacturers’ stair-step targets are “horrendous” and are getting higher and harder to reach.

"We will have like-minded dealers whose issues are going to be much narrower, and the focus will truly be on the consumers, consumer rights, transparency for the consumer and for the communities in which these automotive retailers operate," he said.

The organization intends to address concerns one-on-one with automakers and make them aware of their responsibilities, Kalafer said. He said he couldn't rule out that the conference could sue a manufacturer.

Kalafer will be founding chairman of the conference; an executive director is being recruited, he said. Kalafer plans to more broadly solicit members by the end of the first quarter. His dealerships have or are in the process of resigning their memberships from NADA, and he retired from the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers at the end of 2018.

No threat

Jim Appleton, president of NJCAR, expressed respect for Kalafer's "clarity of vision and his commitment to advocacy on behalf of the dealers."

"I am concerned that the go-it-alone tactic or the desire to create a new trade association will divide and allow automakers to conquer rather than unify and allow dealers to prevail," Appleton added.

Welch said he doesn't see Kalafer's planned dealer association as a threat to NADA. He wished the group success and said NADA would be happy to work with the organization.

"If there's a void out there that dealers think that we're not filling and that there's another organization that wants to sprout up, and if dealers want to pay dues to join it, you know, fine," Welch said.

But he cautioned it may be difficult for the group to succeed, as it will need financial power and may face challenges with access to automakers.

Welch stressed that NADA is not ignoring stair steps. NADA has spent "enormous financial resources" on the subject, he said. "To the extent legally possible, we have their back."

NADA has not sued an automaker over a stair-step program. There are questions of whether the association has legal standing to do so, Welch said, plus the hurdles to winning such a case have only gotten higher given court decisions around federal antitrust price discrimination laws.

It's "increasingly difficult" and "incredibly expensive" to try to win such a case, Welch said. It could take years to play out in court, and the automakers would appeal decisions adverse to them.

Welch said legal action more often happens at the state level as most states have franchise laws governing the fairness of incentive programs and sales performance or effectiveness standards.

NADA is "very supportive" of state associations and assists in cases upon request, Welch said. That can include commissioning expert witnesses and/or reports or studies, lending legal expertise to trial lawyers and even providing dealers with financial support using NADA's Legal Defense Fund.

Some progress

With all the pushback from dealers and their associations in recent years, some automakers have changed their approach to stair-step programs.

Nissan, flagged by dealers for years as having one of the most egregious programs, said after a 2017 leadership change that it would dial back its use of incentives and put less pressure on dealership sales targets.

Mitsubishi and Audi also have made revisions.

Jeff Dyke, president of Sonic Automotive Inc., told Automotive News last fall that he has called for manufacturers to stop the programs because they destroy margins. He credited Audi for changes that will likely improve dealership results in 2019.

Audi's incentive program had monthly and quarterly targets to hit to receive a piece of vehicle invoice or "trunk" money, with higher achievers earning more, said David Rosenberg, outgoing Audi National Dealer Council chairman and CEO of Prime Motor Group in Westwood, Mass. Rosenberg said dealers would sell vehicles at the end of the program no matter the cost.

"If you've got eight or 10 cars to hit at the end of the program period, it becomes a bloodbath and grosses just drop," he said.

With the changes, there are no increases in targets for 2019 vs. 2018, and objectives are more attainable and should help Audi stores raise gross profit levels, Rosenberg said.

Dyke said he believes BMW also is beginning to listen to dealer concern about stair steps and may make changes, possibly for 2020.

"I wish some of the domestics would start listening. I wish Ford would listen," Dyke said. "They're notorious for running these just lunacy programs that destroy the brands. There are still manufacturers that have their head in the sand, but there are manufacturers that are beginning to listen."

Profits elsewhere

With no end in sight for stair steps, at least for certain brands, some dealers have made business changes.

Stair-step targets that Dave Wright of Dave Wright Auto in Hiawatha, Iowa, described as "crazy" led him to focus on selling more used vehicles. He cited Nissan's stair-step program that began several years ago as an example.

While Nissan has pledged improvement in its program, the shift is a work in progress. Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa last week urged patience on the U.S. changes.

According to Wright, a dealership can't lose the kind of money on new cars that was happening under that program and sustain itself for long.

"So I certainly told my staff a long time ago we're not going to chase those crazy numbers that they keep moving and moving and raising the bar," he said. "We're going to go out and sell the way we sell … and we're going to go out and sell used cars."

About four years ago, Wright was selling 0.5 used vehicles for every new vehicle. By the end of 2018, that grew to 0.9 used for every new vehicle.

Even as dealers such as Wright pursue maximizing profits in other parts of the dealership, retailers are still looking for big changes from automakers on new-vehicle programs.

Said Jeff Aiosa, owner of Mercedes-Benz of New London in Connecticut and a NADA director: "The unintended consequences of stair steps is something that I think, if not mitigated, will be the death spiral to this industry."

Urvaksh Karkaria, David Muller and Larry P. Vellequette contributed to this report.

