Group 1 sells Honda, Toyota dealerships in Massachusetts

Group 1 Automotive Inc. sold Honda and Toyota dealerships in Massachusetts, the company said last week.

The auto retailer sold Ira Honda in West Roxbury — a dealership it owned for just a few months — and Ira Toyota of Tewksbury to Automotive Management Services Inc., according to Pete DeLongchamps, Group 1's senior vice president of manufacturer relations, financial services and public affairs, and AMSI.

AMSI, of West Palm Beach, Fla., is owned by Terry Taylor.

The transaction date wasn't immediately available. Group 1 said the two dealerships combined generated about $125 million in revenues over the past year.