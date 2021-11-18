Group 1 acquires 27 of 30 Prime Automotive Group dealerships

The acquisition gives the nation's fourth-largest new-vehicle retailer more scale in the Northeast.

Prime is based in Westwood, Mass., in the Boston suburbs.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. has completed the purchase of 27 dealerships from Prime Automotive Group — about a week ahead of its planned date to close on the mega transaction it announced in September that was expected to cost $880 million.

Group 1, of Houston, said the closing to date included "substantially all the assets," including 27 of 30 dealerships originally announced in the deal, real estate and three collision centers.

"We are pleased to add these great brands and new teammates to our company," Group 1 CEO Earl Hesterberg said in a statement. "This action will further leverage our cost structure, diversify our footprint, and broaden our customer base."

At least one store won't be sold to Group 1. Industry experts say it's possible Group 1 ran into issues with manufacturer framework agreements that limit how many stores auto retailers can operate of the same brand and in certain regions.

Prime is under contract to sell its Toyota Route 2 dealership in Lancaster, Mass., to dealer Kurt Koch in the next few weeks, according to a source familiar with the plans. Koch owns several dealerships.

It wasn't immediately clear what was happening with the other two dealerships that were part of the original deal.

Most of Prime's executive management team, including CEO Todd Skelton and COO Pete Lebish, won't be staying with Group 1, the same source told Automotive News.

The Group 1 acquisition gives the nation's fourth-largest new-vehicle retailer more scale in the Northeast. It also will serve as a platform to help it grow its digital retailing platform AcceleRide.

Group 1 now has 217 dealerships in the U.S., United Kingdom and Brazil. Last week, it said it would sell its dealerships in Brazil by mid 2022.

The company said it has now completed acquisitions this year that will add $2.4 billion in annual revenue.

The transaction also closes a chapter for Prime Automotive, of Westwood, Mass. The group over the past several years had grown to one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the country. But its majority owner, GPB Capital Holdings, an alternative asset management firm, has been accused of operating a Ponzi-like scheme by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and faces numerous lawsuits and state inquires.

GPB's former CEO David Gentile and two associates were indicted in February on charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and securities fraud. Gentile also was charged with wire fraud.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.

The Group 1-Prime transaction is the second megadeal of the year to close. In April, Lithia Motors Inc. bought Michigan's Suburban Collection, including 34 dealerships and 56 franchises.

Other megadeals involving the public auto retailers are slated to close this year: Sonic Automotive Inc.'s $700 million purchase of RFJ Auto Partners Holdings Inc., including 33 franchised and used-vehicle dealerships in seven states, and Asbury Automotive Group Inc.'s purchase of Larry H. Miller Dealerships, the nation's eighth-largest new-vehicle retailer, for $3.2 billion.

Prime ranks No. 18 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 31,529 new vehicles in 2020. It generated more than $2.6 billion in revenue last year.

Group 1 ranks No. 4 on the list, retailing 140,221 new vehicles in 2020 and generating revenue of more than $10 billion.

Letter
