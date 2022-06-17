GMC Hummer EV price to increase by more than $6,000 on new reservations

DETROIT -- GMC is hiking the price of the Hummer EV pickup and SUV by $6,250 for customers who place reservations after Friday.

The boost to the base sticker price is being driven by rising costs for commodities, parts, technology and logistics, GMC said Friday. Final pricing will be determined by options and packages a customer selects, along with the price customers and dealers agree to at the time of ordering.

The more than 77,500 reservations placed before June 18 will be unaffected by the change in base prices, GMC said.

New-vehicle transaction prices continue to rise industrywide as production bottlenecks severely undermine supply and consumer demand remains strong, allowing automakers and dealers to dial way back on incentives and raise sticker prices.