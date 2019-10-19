GM temporarily halts Chevy Blazer production in Mexico

General Motors on Friday said it temporarily halted production of its Chevy Blazer midsize crossover in Mexico because of a parts shortage due to a month-old strike by 46,000 U.S. hourly GM employees.

The UAW on Wednesday reached a tentative agreement with the Detroit automaker on a new four-year-contract but will remain on strike until members complete a vote on the proposal by Oct. 25.

GM sold 35,107 Blazer crossovers in the U.S. during the first nine months, including 20,312 units in September.