Chevrolet to slash Bolt prices by $6,000 for 2023

DETROIT — Chevrolet has slashed the Bolt EV's and EUV's starting prices by about $6,000 for 2023 as it prepares to roll out electric crossovers powered by General Motors' Ultium batteries and aims to accelerate Bolt sales to record highs.

The price reductions come as average transaction prices continue to climb industrywide. GM's average transaction price was $50,717 in the first quarter, up 18 percent from a year earlier, according to TrueCar.

"This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace. As we've said, affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles," Chevy said in a statement Wednesday.

Both the Bolt and its longer Bolt EUV sibling are built on the brand's previous-generation electric vehicle architecture. The 2023 Bolt EV will start at $26,595 for the 1LT base trim, compared with $32,495 for the 2022 model year.

The 2LT starts at $29,795, down from with $35,695.

The 2023 Bolt EUV will start at $28,195 for the LT trim, compared with $34,495, while the Premier trim will start at $32,695, down from $38,995. All prices include shipping.