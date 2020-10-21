GM promises no-haggle pricing for Hummer EV; Edition 1 reservations sold out in minutes

DETROIT — GMC plans to use no-haggle pricing on the Hummer electric pickup when it goes on sale late next year.

The price customers see on GMC’s website will be the price they pay, Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, said Wednesday.

“There will be no incentives. There will be no trickery,” Aldred said on a call with investors. “We are trying to construct a dealer margin in such a fashion that it really is a no-haggle price.”

About half of GMC’s dealers have elected to sell the Hummer so far. The “Edition 1” model is due in fall 2021 and will sell for $112,595. Dealers won’t be able to discount it or mark it up, Aldred said.

GMC will “deliver a one-price experience for the customer from the brand, from the website, right through to the dealer level,” he said.

All reservations available for the 2022 GMC Hummer Edition 1 were claimed within 10 minutes of Tuesday night's reveal, Aldred told reporters. That means customers without a reservation may have to wait at least two years.

Reservations opened at 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday in conjunction with the reveal and a commercial that aired during Game 1 of the World Series. A $100 deposit got customers a spot in line.

"We've got several thousand people on a waitlist for that first edition vehicle," Aldred said, declining to disclose the number of reservations GMC accepted before starting the waitlist.

The Edition 1 comes with underbody armor and cameras, a removable Infinity Roof and a battery range of more than 350 miles via three electric motors.

Production of the Edition 1 is scheduled to begin in late 2021, followed by three less expensive configurations rolling out from fall 2022 through spring 2024. GMC also is taking reservations for the lower trim levels.

"We had an incredible response last night, in terms of the people viewing, the number of people visiting the site, the number of people searching on Google," Aldred said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
FCA rebrands its online retailing platform to E-Shop
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
FCA rebrands its online retailing platform to E-Shop
FCA rebrands its online retailing platform to E-Shop
Tesla's Q3 report expected to give signals about 2020 goals
Tesla's Q3 report expected to give signals about 2020 goals
VW bolsters Arteon base price to $38,190, cuts top trim price
VW bolsters Arteon base price to $38,190, cuts top trim price
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-19-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive