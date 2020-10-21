GM promises no-haggle pricing for Hummer EV; Edition 1 reservations sold out in minutes

DETROIT — GMC plans to use no-haggle pricing on the Hummer electric pickup when it goes on sale late next year.

The price customers see on GMC’s website will be the price they pay, Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, said Wednesday.

“There will be no incentives. There will be no trickery,” Aldred said on a call with investors. “We are trying to construct a dealer margin in such a fashion that it really is a no-haggle price.”

About half of GMC’s dealers have elected to sell the Hummer so far. The “Edition 1” model is due in fall 2021 and will sell for $112,595. Dealers won’t be able to discount it or mark it up, Aldred said.

GMC will “deliver a one-price experience for the customer from the brand, from the website, right through to the dealer level,” he said.