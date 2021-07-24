GM, Cruise demand Ford drop 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

GM contends Ford's use of the BlueCruise name infringed on GM's Super Cruise and other GM trademarks for automated driving.

JOE WHITE
Reuters
Ford

DETROIT -- General Motors and its Cruise automated driving subsidiary said early Saturday they have asked a U.S. federal court to stop Ford Motor Co. from using the name "BlueCruise" to market its hands-free driving technology.

In a statement and documents released shortly after midnight, GM said Ford's use of the BlueCruise name infringed on GM's Super Cruise and other GM trademarks for automated driving, such as Hyper Cruise, as well as Cruise's trademarks.

"While GM had hoped to resolve the trademark infringement matter with Ford amicably, we were left with no choice but to vigorously defend our brands and protect the equity our products and technology have earned over several years in the market," GM said in its statement.

Ford, in a statement, called GM and Cruise's claim "meritless and frivolous."

"Drivers for decades have understood what cruise control is, every automaker offers it, and 'cruise' is common shorthand for the capability," it said.

Ford noted that GM has not taken action against other companies that use the word "cruise" in marketing names used to describe automated driving systems.

Automakers are racing to deploy technology to enable drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel in traffic jams or on highways. The so-called Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, such as Tesla Inc.'s semi-automated Autopilot technology, are not supposed to allow drivers to fully disengage from driving for extended periods.

Automakers have used the word "cruise" for decades to describe cruise control systems which allow drivers to set a speed the car will maintain, usually in highway driving.

GM's complaint argues that "automated driving is not cruise control."

Related Article
Ford's BlueCruise hands-free system to cost $600 for 3 years

GM announced in 2012 it would use the name Super Cruise for its hands-free driver assistance technology. It has been marketing the technology using that name since 2017.

GM's majority-owned Cruise self-driving vehicle unit has been operating since 2013.

Ford announced it would use the name BlueCruise for its hands-free driving technology in April this year.

In their complaint, GM's lawyers state the automaker engaged in "protracted discussions" with Ford before deciding to go to court.

GM contends Ford's BlueCruise system "is far less advanced than Cruise’s technology and thus likely to yield an inferior consumer experience, with the potential for comfort and safety issues" that could tarnish the Super Cruise brand.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lithia hires new marketing chief
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Marguerite Celeste
Lithia hires new marketing chief
Gurley Leep, PSD Automotive acquire dealerships
Gurley Leep, PSD Automotive acquire dealerships
Penske, Cox develop used-vehicle online buying platform
Penske, Cox develop used-vehicle online buying platform
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive