Germain Automotive Group buys Honda store in Arizona, 3 other dealerships in 2021

Germain Automotive Group, of Columbus, Ohio, has entered Arizona with the purchase of Surprise Honda, one of four dealership acquisitions for the group this year.

Germain bought the store northwest of Phoenix on Oct. 18 from Bill Piercey and Tom Chadwell, said Bill Scrivner, who along with Mike Sims of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a buy-sell firm in Frisco, Texas, represented the buyer in the transaction. Piercey and Chadwell in August sold Rock Honda in Fontana, Calif., to Lithia Motors Inc.

Germain renamed the store Germain Honda of Surprise. The acquisition marks the group's sixth Honda dealership.