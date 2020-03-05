Genesis prices GV80 crossover starting at $49,925

Genesis has priced its first crossover — the midsize GV80 that goes on sale this summer — at $49,925, including shipping, for the base model with rear-wheel drive and a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

"To our competitors, consider the GV80's pricing a shot across the bow," Mark Del Rosso, CEO of Genesis Motor North America, said in a news release Thursday.

The Standard trim includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, seating for five people, leatherette seats, a suite of safety features, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen and premium audio.

The Advanced trim, at $53,825 including shipping, includes a panoramic sunroof, wood trim, ventilated front seats and an upgraded Lexicon audio system with 21 speakers. The top Prestige model at $58,075 adds leather seating, 20-inch wheels and additional safety features such as blind-spot monitoring.

All-wheel-drive versions of the four-cylinder model add about $6,000.

Versions of the crossover with the six-cylinder turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive start at $60,175. The top Prestige trim is $71,975. Customers who want three rows with seating for seven will need to opt for the six-cylinder Advance Plus trim, for $66,075. Prices include shipping.

The GV80 enters a competitive field. Below are starting prices, including shipping, for last year's top midsize luxury crossovers, ranked by U.S. sales.

Lexus RX 350: $45,175

Audi Q5: $44,295

BMW X5 sDrive40i: $59,895

Mercedes-Benz GLE: 350 $55,245

Acura MDX: $45,525