Genesis, Buick tops in vehicle dependability, J.D. Power survey says

Genesis, with two nameplates, ranked highest in J.D. Power's survey of light-vehicle reliability after three years of ownership, while Buick placed highest among mass-market brands and third overall.

The 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study marks the first year Genesis, Hyundai's luxury arm, has been included in the survey.

For 2017, Genesis marketed just two vehicles -- the G80 and G90 sedans.

Lexus, the top brand in the study the past eight years, fell to second place overall. Genesis, Lexus and Buick were followed in the top 10 by Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen, Lincoln, BMW, Chevrolet and Ford.

At the bottom of the study, with an average of around 200 problems reported per 100 vehicles: Volvo, Jaguar, Chrysler and Land Rover.

Tesla was not a part of the study.

"For certain states J.D. Power needs the manufacturer’s permission to contact their customers," Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power, said in an emailed statement. "These states make up approximately 70 percent of Tesla’s sales volume and Tesla does not give J.D. Power approval in these states. (All other automakers do give permission.) Therefore J.D. Power only has responses from states which comprise about 30 percent of Tesla’s sales volume and J.D. Power's current rules preclude the company from reporting publicly on what may be an unrepresentative sample of customers."

The survey, conducted for 31 years, tracks problems per 100 vehicles during a 12-month period by owners of 3-year-old vehicles.

Overall, J.D. Power said 2017 models averaged 134 problems per 100 vehicles studied, a slight improvement over 2016 models tracked in the 2019 study.

In addition to the top 10 brands, Mazda, Cadillac, Hyundai and Kia also fared better than the industry average.