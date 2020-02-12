Genesis, Buick tops in vehicle dependability, J.D. Power survey says

Tesla not included because it didn't grant permission to contact customers, J.D. Power says

Genesis logo web.jpg

Genesis, with two nameplates, ranked highest in J.D. Power's survey of light-vehicle reliability after three years of ownership, while Buick placed highest among mass-market brands and third overall.

The 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study marks the first year Genesis, Hyundai's luxury arm, has been included in the survey.

For 2017, Genesis marketed just two vehicles -- the G80 and G90 sedans.

Lexus, the top brand in the study the past eight years, fell to second place overall. Genesis, Lexus and Buick were followed in the top 10 by Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen, Lincoln, BMW, Chevrolet and Ford.

At the bottom of the study, with an average of around 200 problems reported per 100 vehicles: Volvo, Jaguar, Chrysler and Land Rover.

Tesla was not a part of the study.

"For certain states J.D. Power needs the manufacturer’s permission to contact their customers," Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power, said in an emailed statement. "These states make up approximately 70 percent of Tesla’s sales volume and Tesla does not give J.D. Power approval in these states. (All other automakers do give permission.) Therefore J.D. Power only has responses from states which comprise about 30 percent of Tesla’s sales volume and J.D. Power's current rules preclude the company from reporting publicly on what may be an unrepresentative sample of customers."

The survey, conducted for 31 years, tracks problems per 100 vehicles during a 12-month period by owners of 3-year-old vehicles.

Overall, J.D. Power said 2017 models averaged 134 problems per 100 vehicles studied, a slight improvement over 2016 models tracked in the 2019 study.

In addition to the top 10 brands, Mazda, Cadillac, Hyundai and Kia also fared better than the industry average.

J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study
Brand ranking Problems per 100 vehicles
Genesis 89
Lexus 100
Buick 103
Porsche 104
Toyota 113
Volkswagen 116
Lincoln 119
BMW 123
Chevrolet 123
Ford 126
Mazda 130
Cadillac 131
Hyundai 132
Kia 132
Industry Average 134
Audi 136
Nissan 136
Acura 139
Honda 139
Ram 140
Mitsubishi 146
Mini 147
Mercedes-Benz 152
Subaru 154
Infiniti 155
Dodge 158
Jeep 159
Fiat 160
GMC 162
Volvo 185
Jaguar 186
Chrysler 214
Land Rover 220
Genesis ranks highest among Luxury brands, and is noted by a gold bar. Buick ranks highest among Mass Market brands, and is noted by a gold bar.

Across all brands, the reliability of 3-year-old vehicles improved 1.5 percent from last year, Power said in a statement. Overall, 18 brands saw improvement, while 13, including Toyota, BMW, Chevrolet, Hyundai and Kia, reported more problems. Brands with substantially more problems in the latest survey: Chrysler, Mini, Infiniti, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Subaru. Cadillac, Acura, Mazda, Lincoln, Ford, Buick and VW were the brands with the biggest improvement, Power said. Fiat, Dodge and Volvo also posted major improvements but still landed well below the industry average.

"Despite the increased adoption of complex vehicle technology, dependability continues to improve," Sargent said in a statement.

"There's no question that three-year-old vehicles today are better built and more dependable than same-age vehicles were in previous years. However, the rapid introduction of technology is putting increased pressure on dependability, so it would not be surprising to see problem levels plateau, or even increase, over the next few years."

In-vehicle technology showed the greatest improvement, according to the study, "but still accounts for more problems than any other category," Power said.

The Lexus ES sedan, with 52 problems reported per 100 vehicles surveyed, was the highest-ranked vehicle in the 2020 study, and the best model ever tracked, J.D. Power said.

The study is just the latest sign that Korea's three leading brands continue to make major strides on the quality front. Genesis, Kia and Hyundai also topped J.D. Power's annual Initial Quality Study for 2019 new-vehicle reliability.

Top three models per segment
Segment Highest ranked Others ranked
Small Car Honda Fit Chevrolet Sonic, Chevrolet Bolt
Small Premium Car* BMW 2 Series BMW i3
Compact Car Nissan Leaf Chevrolet Cruze, Toyota Corolla
Compact Sporty Car* Mazda MX-5 Miata Mini Cooper
Compact Premium Car Lexus ES BMW 4 Series, Lexus IS
Midsize Car Buick Regal Volkswagen Passat, Toyota Camry
Midsize Sporty Car* Ford Mustang  
Midsize Premium Car* Genesis G80 Audi A7, Audi A6
Large Car Toyota Avalon Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Impala
Small SUV Buick Encore Kia Niro, Volkswagen Tiguan
Small Premium SUV Mercedes-Benz GLA Audi Q3, BMW X1
Compact SUV Chevrolet Equinox GMC Terrain, Toyota RAV4
Compact Premium SUV Porsche Macan Lexus NX, BMW X3
Midsize Pickup Nissan Frontier Honda Ridgeline, Toyota Tacoma
Midsize SUV Toyota 4Runner Kia Sorento, Buick Enclave
Midsize Premium SUV Lexus GX Cadillac XT5 (Tie), Lexus RX (Tie), Mercedes-Benz GLE (Tie)
Minivan* Toyota Sienna Chrysler Town & Country
Large SUV Chevrolet Tahoe Nissan Armada, Chevrolet Suburban
Large Light Duty Pickup Ford F-150 (Tie), Toyota Tundra (Tie) Ram 1500
Large Heavy Duty Pickup Chevrolet Silverado HD GMC Sierra HD, Ram 2500/3500
*No other model in this segment performs above segment average.
There must be at least three models with 80% of market sales in any given award segment for an award to be presented. The Large Premium Car segment did not meet criteria to be award eligible, thus no awards will be issued.

Other findings: Crossovers and SUVs experience more problems than cars (134 per 100 vs. 127 per 100) , "but the gap is narrowing," from 2019, the study said.

The Nissan Leaf was the first all-electric model to receive a segment-level award, for a compact car.

Power said the 2020 survey is based on responses from 36,555 original owners of 2017 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership. The study tracked 177 problems grouped into eight categories and was conducted from July through November 2019.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-10-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters