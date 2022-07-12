FTC's proposed rules on car dealer ads, F&I would hurt customers, independent dealers say

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association on Friday said the Federal Trade Commission's proposed new advertising and F&I rules would hurt consumers and make vehicles more expensive.

The trade group estimated compliance would require at least $1.4 billion during the next 10 years, "driving up prices for consumers and making the car-buying process longer and more difficult." It said many of the issues the Federal Trade Commission sought to address already fall under existing regulations.

"Independent auto dealers are small business owners and the proposed rule from the FTC has the potential to negatively impact the ability of our members to operate their businesses," NIADA CEO Robert Voltmann said in a statement.

"We look forward to working with the commissioners and their staff to ensure NIADA members' voices are heard."

The new proposals target auto retail behavior such as bait-and-switch advertising and finance-and-insurance products snuck into deals without consumer consent.

The FTC said in its notice of rulemaking June 27 it received more than 100,000 complaints each of the past three years related to vehicle sales, service, rentals, leasing and warranties and transactions, and it called complaints about car deals "regularly in the top ten complaint categories tracked by the agency."