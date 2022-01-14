Four dealerships change hands in N.Y., Ala. and N.C.

Allen Turner Automotive adds Hyundai-Genesis location in Alabama

Allen Turner Automotive Group on Nov. 10 acquired its second Hyundai-Genesis dealership, expanding its operations beyond Florida to Alabama.

The group purchased Hyundai-Genesis of Auburn from Bob Buntin.

Allen Turner, owner of his namesake auto group, told Automotive News more employees will be hired, and a building remodel is planned. Turner said the group is taking into account Hyundai Motor Co.'s plan to distinguish the Hyundai and Genesis marques from each other.

"With the construction dilemma that's going on in the country, it's hard to say when anything's going to be finished, but we certainly want to be looking at all options in the near future," Turner said.

Allen Turner Automotive also has dealerships in the Pensacola, Fla. area, including a Hyundai-Genesis store and a used-vehicle dealership with a service department. It also has a Chevrolet dealership in Crestview, Fla.

Team Automotive grows in North Carolina

Team Automotive Group, of Salisbury, N.C., last month bought its first Stellantis dealership to join five GM dealerships in its portfolio.

The group on Dec. 13 purchased John Greene Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Morganton, N.C., from John Greene, said Kristin Dillard, president of Team Automotive Group.

The store was renamed Team Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Morganton.

"With five Chevrolet stores running well, we were thrilled to fulfill our goal of adding the Stellantis brands to our portfolio," Dillard said in an email to Automotive News.

Dillard said Morganton is a "growth-minded community with a solid economic base" and is among her group's most western locations, all of which are in North Carolina. One of her stores also sells Buick and GMC vehicles.

Dillard, who was part of Automotive News' 40 Under 40 class in 2017, said she hopes to add at least two more dealerships this year.

Truist's dealer services group represented Greene in the transaction, Dillard said.

Mackey Auto expands

Growing Mackey Auto Group acquired its fourth dealership with the purchase of Whalen Chevrolet in Greenwich, N.Y., last month.

Mackey Auto, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., bought the dealership from retiring brothers George Whalen and Tim Whalen on Dec. 15, said Chris Mackey, the group's managing member.

The dealership was renamed MAG Chevrolet of Greenwich. Greenwich is north of Albany, near the Vermont border.

"We're focusing on these smaller stores in smaller markets that don't have a lot of competition," Mackey told Automotive News. "We're really focusing on the business-to-business customer. We've got a strong focus on helping the commercial customers efficiently purchase and efficiently service vehicles."

Mackey, who previously was vice president at New Country Motor Car Group before retiring, formed Mackey Auto with his son, Christopher, in 2019. The group started when it bought a Ford and a Subaru dealership, both in Saratoga Springs, from New Country Motor that year. In 2020, Mackey Auto bought a Chevrolet store in Middlebury, Vt.

Jeff Carrington, who Mackey said joined the group in February 2021 as vice president, has a minority ownership stake in MAG Chevrolet of Greenwich. Carrington, previously general manager at New Country Toyota of Westport in Connecticut, will handle the Greenwich dealership's day-to-day operations.

DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, handled the transaction, according to its website.