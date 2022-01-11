3 dealerships in Calif., 1 in Ore. change hands in Q4 deals

Four dealerships changed hands in single-store transactions in the fourth quarter, three in California and one in Oregon.

Here's a look at the deals involving import, domestic and luxury brands. One transaction involved a group on Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list.

Victory Automotive buys Bay Area Toyota store

Victory Automotive Group continued its growth in California last month with the purchase of a Toyota store in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Victory Automotive, of Canton, Mich., bought Gilroy Toyota from Frank Bolea on Dec. 13, according to Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm that handled the transaction.

The store was renamed Freeway Toyota of Gilroy, according to Victory Automotive's website. Gilroy is south of San Jose, Calif.

With the acquisition, the group now has six Toyota stores and 46 dealerships, according to its website.

In November, Victory Automotive bought Albany Subaru, also in the Bay Area. In August, the group bought Murfreesboro Volkswagen in Tennessee from Hudson Automotive Group.

Victory Automotive ranks No. 15 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 35,035 new vehicles in 2020.