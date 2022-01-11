3 dealerships in Calif., 1 in Ore. change hands in Q4 deals

Victory Automotive, of Canton, Mich., bought Gilroy Toyota near San Jose from Frank Bolea.

Four dealerships changed hands in single-store transactions in the fourth quarter, three in California and one in Oregon.

Here's a look at the deals involving import, domestic and luxury brands. One transaction involved a group on Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list.

Victory Automotive buys Bay Area Toyota store

Victory Automotive Group continued its growth in California last month with the purchase of a Toyota store in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Victory Automotive, of Canton, Mich., bought Gilroy Toyota from Frank Bolea on Dec. 13, according to Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm that handled the transaction.

The store was renamed Freeway Toyota of Gilroy, according to Victory Automotive's website. Gilroy is south of San Jose, Calif.

With the acquisition, the group now has six Toyota stores and 46 dealerships, according to its website.

In November, Victory Automotive bought Albany Subaru, also in the Bay Area. In August, the group bought Murfreesboro Volkswagen in Tennessee from Hudson Automotive Group.

Victory Automotive ranks No. 15 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 35,035 new vehicles in 2020.

California Chevrolet dealership changes hands

Dealer Joe Smith acquired his third General Motors dealership last month with the purchase of Paradise Chevrolet in Ventura, Calif., according to Performance Brokerage Services, which handled the transaction.

Smith bought the dealership Dec. 16 from Nancy Gregory, who retired, according to the buy-sell firm.

Ventura is located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Calif.

Smith also owns two dealerships in Northern California: Folsom Buick-GMC and Epic Chevrolet-Cadillac of Sacramento, Performance Brokerage said.

Greiner Buick-GMC becomes Caposio Buick-GMC

The owner of a leading California Chevrolet store who just opened the first BrightDrop dealership has purchased the former Greiner Buick-GMC in Victorville, Calif.

A Nov. 30 Victorville Daily Press article, posted on the Greiner Buick-GMC Facebook page, reported former owner David Greiner sold the business that day to Mike Caposio, owner of Rotolo Chevrolet in Fontana.

A Dec. 17 HD Daily News story said Caposio's partners in the Buick-GMC store are Eddie Allizadeh and General Manager Nick Thumar, which an employee at the dealership confirmed to Automotive News.
Greiner told the Daily Press it was a good time to sell because the auto industry continues to "change rapidly, which comes with a lot of uncertainty."

On Dec. 1, the dealership's Facebook page announced the store had been renamed Caposio Buick-GMC. The store celebrated a grand opening Dec. 9 featuring former MLB star pitcher Orel Hershiser.

Rotolo Chevrolet is a 2020 Chevrolet Dealer of the Year and the largest Chevy dealership in California, according to a news release from GM's electric delivery van company BrightDrop.

BrightDrop announced last month that Caposio had opened the brand's first dealership, BrightDrop Greater Los Angeles, in Fontana.

Mercedes-Benz dealership sold

Matt Burkholder sold his lone dealership, Mercedes-Benz of Medford in Oregon, in the fourth quarter, according to Mike Sims, president of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions in Frisco, Texas.

Sims, who represented Burkholder in the transaction, said Michael Mann of Lancaster County Motors bought the dealership Nov. 3.

Lancaster County Motors is based in East Petersburg, Pa., according to its LinkedIn page. East Petersburg is west of Philadelphia.

Lancaster has five new-vehicle dealerships in Pennsylvania, including a Mercedes-Benz store, plus a used-vehicle dealership, according to its website. Mercedes-Benz of Medford is the only dealership in Oregon for the group, according to its website.

Burkholder had owned the dealership since 2014, according to a (Medford) Mail Tribune article.

