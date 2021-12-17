Four dealerships change hands in single-store transactions

West Herr Automotive Group bought its second dealership in just days and entered the Syracuse market when it purchased East Syracuse Chevrolet in New York this month.

The growing retailer bought the store Dec. 2 from Gino Barbuto.

"This decision was not easy and it's bittersweet for me after being here 35 years," Barbuto said in a statement.

The store, West Herr's fourth Chevrolet dealership and 32nd location, is retaining its name.

The deal came on the heels of West Herr's Nov. 24 purchase of Henderson Ford in Webster, N.Y.

The East Syracuse dealership dates back 82 years and includes a collision center and a Chevrolet medium-duty truck franchise. West Herr said it expects the dealership will sell a combined 3,000 new and used vehicles annually.

"We plan to hopefully grow our footprint by acquiring additional stores in the Syracuse market," West Herr CEO Scott Bieler said in a statement.

The group has purchased four dealerships this year. In late August, West Herr bought a Subaru dealership in Brockport, N.Y., and in April, it purchased Vanderstyne Toyota in Rochester, N.Y.

West Herr ranks No. 22 on Automotive News' most recent top 150 dealership groups list, with retail sales of 29,085 new vehicles in 2020.