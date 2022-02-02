Former manager of Texas dealership arrested on sexual assault charges

The former general manager of a Honda dealership in Texas was arrested last Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting four dealership employees.

Steve Duran, 40,who had worked at Patterson Honda in Wichita Falls, Texas, until Nov. 30, was arrested after the Wichita Falls Police Department investigated complaints from four women who had worked for Duran at the dealership. The women all filed reports with the police department on Dec. 9 alleging that Duran had assaulted them, according to the police affidavits used to seek arrest warrants for Duran.

"Duran would identify vulnerable female employees and begin complimenting them. He would then tell them how he could help them do their job better," the affidavits said. "Duran would find an excuse to meet the victims off property of the business and then sexually assault them."

Duran was fired Nov. 30, a representative of Patterson Auto Group told Automotive News. The person declined to be named or to comment further on the matter.

The alleged assaults took place during summer, 2021, according to the police affidavits. The women who filed complaints chose not to immediately report the incidents because they feared Duran would fire them, those reports said.

Nick Olguin, Duran's lawyer, declined to comment to Automotive News regarding the case.

The four incidents were detailed in the police affidavits.

In one case, Duran asked the employee to meet him and a customer at a local restaurant to help close a sale. The employee said that Duran "was acting arrogant towards the customer," so the employee left the restaurant, according to the report. Duran followed her and put his hand down her pants, the report said.

When she tried to leave, Duran asked her to sit with him in his vehicle to talk about sales. He then proceeded to assault her, only stopping when vehicles passed by, the report said.

The affidavit cited the employee as saying she did not report the incident right afterward because, as a single mother, she needed to keep her job, which also allowed her to pay her mother's hospital bills.

In another case, a different accuser told police she was asked to meet Duran at a private club. When she arrived, Duran was already drunk but made her stay, according to another affidavit. When they both left the club, Duran forced her into the back seat of his car and slapped her across the face to stop her from struggling, according to police. He allegedly proceeded to sexually assault her, the report said.

A third incident happened when another employee was trying to find homes for rescued kittens. Duran told that employee that he wanted to help but insisted on seeing the kittens at her home, according to one of the affidavits. Duran refused to leave and assaulted her, the report said. According to the report, he also threatened to drug test her if she tried to resist him, a statement the employee perceived as a threat to her job.

The fourth employee who filed a police report said she was assaulted at a gas station as she filled vehicles for the dealership. After she filled up a car, Duran asked her to get in a car with him and discuss sales, according to an affidavit. Duran drove around and began to fondle her, the report said.

After each episode, Duran apologized to the employees and claimed the incidents only occurred because he was intoxicated, the police reports said.

According to Wichita County Jail records, Duran posted the $500,000 bond and was released Saturday.