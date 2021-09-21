Former FCA chief Mike Manley named CEO of AutoNation

Auto retail giant AutoNation Inc. said Tuesday that it has named Stellantis executive Mike Manley as its next CEO to replace the outgoing Mike Jackson .

The moves are effective Nov. 1, when Jackson, 72, will retire from his post as well as the company's board, the nation’s largest new-vehicle retailer said.

Manley, 57, had been CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles before its merger this year with PSA Group. He was then named head of Americas for Stellantis.

AutoNation previously had said Jackson, AutoNation’s longtime leader, would retire as CEO by April 2022 .

Manley, who will be the fourth person to hold the AutoNation CEO title since 2019, brings a wealth of automaker experience to AutoNation. His current role at Stellantis was created with the January merger of FCA and PSA. He was CEO of FCA from July 2018 to January 2021.

"I am excited to join AutoNation and the executive team,” Manley said in a statement. “AutoNation has set the benchmark for automotive retail excellence. It has accomplished a number of industry first milestones, including being the only automotive retailer to sell over 13 million vehicles. Most recently, the company has shown its focus and determination by producing five consecutive record-breaking quarters, during an unprecedented time."

AutoNation shares rose 2.7 percent in early trading on Wall Street, following the announcement.