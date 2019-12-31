Ford says reservations full for high-end version of electric Mustang Mach-E

Ford Motor Co. said on Monday reservations were full for the high-end Mustang Mach-E First Edition electric crossover vehicle.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled the electric Mustang on Nov. 17, and began taking reservations with a refundable deposit of $500. There will be four other versions of the Mach-E in addition to the First Edition.

Ford did not provide details on how many reservations it took for the First Edition, which will be priced at about $60,000, but has said global production in the first 12 months for all versions of the Mach-E is limited to 50,000 vehicles.

The Mach-E has become a high-profile test for a restructuring at Ford that has been marred by profit warnings, costly quality problems and the troubled launch this year of another important vehicle, the Ford Explorer utility vehicle.

The Mach-E was unveiled in Los Angeles in November. It will be built in Mexico, the first of more than a dozen all-electric vehicles Ford plans to launch by 2022 with an investment of $11.5 billion. The Mach-E's design was inspired by the classic 1960s Mustang sports car and is meant to challenge electric carmaker Tesla Inc.

More than 80 percent of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an extended range battery, while about 55 percent opted for an all-wheel drive, Ford said in a statement released Monday.

More than 25 percent of the reservations are from California, with nearly 30 percent of U.S. customers choosing Mach-E GT, the company said.