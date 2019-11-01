Ford to reveal Bronco in spring 2020; updated logo unveiled

DETROIT — It's been 1,028 days since Ford Motor Co. announced the return of the Bronco SUV.

More than two and a half years later, the vehicle finally has a logo — and a release date, albeit a vague one.

Ford on Friday said that the long-awaited off-roader will debut in spring 2020. The company gave no other details, but the vehicle isn't expected to go on sale until late 2020 as a 2021 model-year vehicle.

It's likely the automaker could reveal the Bronco around the time of the 2020 Detroit auto show, scheduled for early June. The press dates are technically in the spring; summer starts June 20th.

Ford on Friday also revealed an updated bucking horse logo and wordmark in a teaser video that showed the Bronco's evolution through the years. The logo and wordmark are slightly different from what Ford showed when it confirmed plans for the Bronco at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

The automaker plans to build both two- and four-door versions of the Bronco. It's designed to be customizable, with a removable hard top and removable doors that can be stored in the vehicle's cargo area, according to those who have seen it. The side mirrors will be attached to the front pillars so they remain in place when the doors are taken off, unlike the Jeep Wrangler — one of the chief rivals Ford is targeting with its Bronco revival.

Ford also is planning a Bronco-based pickup, according to forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions, as well as a smaller off-roader and a small, unibody pickup to be part of an off-road family of vehicles.

The Bronco will be built at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant, alongside the Ranger.